All Doom games in chronological order

With the launch day of Doom: The Dark Ages closing in, players either wanting a recap or interested to get into the franchise are looking for all Doom games in the series' chronological order. id Software's popular shooter franchise, which debuted with Doom (1993), was among the founding pillars of FPS games alongside Wolfenstein 3D (1992) and Maze War (1974). Doom is a fan favorite primarily because of it's Protagonist and his boundless reign of terror against monsters.
We go over the all Doom games in the franchise and their chonological order for those interested to prepare themselves ahead of The Dark Ages' release.
All Doom games in the franchise in a chronological order
Classic Doom games
Doom is a massive franchise that was initially responsible for pioneering the FPS genre. Separated across two segments, the original series and the reboot series, both the stories tell the tale of a Space marine with unwavereing will and the determination to "rip and tear" through the hordes of demons that invaded Earth and Mars.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The chronological order of the Classic Doom games are as follows:
- Doom (1993)
- Doom II: Hell on Earth (1994) + Final Doom (1996)
- Doom 64 (1997)
- Doom VFR (2017)
- Doom 3: BFG Edition (2012)
The Classic Doom games follow the protagonist, aka Doomguy, who is assigned to the UAC facility on Mars. He becomes embroiled in chaos when a sabotaged experiment opens a portal to Hell. Battling demons, he enters Hell itself, only to discover that the invasion has spread to Earth, killing his family and beloved pet rabbit.
Driven by vengeance, he returns to Hell to close the portal. In Doom 64, Doomguy is brought back to fight the Mother Demon on Mars. After defeating her, he chooses to remain in Hell, becoming a feared legend as he prevents further invasions of Earth.
The official trilogy ends with Doom 64 being the third title. Later, spinoffs like Doom VFR, a VR exclusive game, and Doom 3, which follows a different protagonist, takes place. So, these titles are kept lower in the chronological order.
Reboot Doom games
Although the reboot of the classic series connects the story with the ending of Doom 64, it does feature a big gap between the events of Doom 64 and Doom (2016).
The chronological order of the reboot Doom games are as follows:
- Doom: The Dark Ages (2025)
- Doom (2016)
- Doom: Eternal + The Ancient Gods (2020)
Throughout Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, Doomguy etches his name in history as a legend and becomes known as the Doom Slayer. From allying with Night Sentinels in a battle against a Demonic Invasion, to fighting against Khan Maykr and the Hell Priests following their betrayal, the Slayer strengthens his role as the Humanity's sole hope. A god-like being, who alone, is capable of bringing the demonic race to extinction.
Doom: The Dark Ages, with its 22 level campaign, intends to shed some light on the time-gap present between Doom 64 and Doom (2016). Presented to be a prequel for the reboot, The Dark Ages will tell us how the Slayer, who sacrificed himself by staying back in Hell, was later found and brought to Argent D'nur by the Night Sentinels. The Dark Ages will tell the story how the Outlander became the Slayer demons come to fear.
Check out our other articles on Doom: The Dark Ages:
- The Dark Ages second official trailer released, the war against hell is coming
- Will The Dark Ages be available on Xbox Game Pass?
- Is The Dark Ages Premium Edition worth buying?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.