Top 5 games to play while you wait for Arc Raiders to come back

As the playtest for Arc Raiders concluded, players have started looking for games to play while waiting for the title to return. After it went live on April 30, 2025, ARC Raiders from Embark Studios quickly became a sensation. Streamers and casual players all across the globe responded positively to its overall gameplay and atmosphere. Some community members even requested an extension at the end of the technical test. However, after only five days with ARC Raiders, gamers are forced to shift to other titles while waiting for Embark Studios to shed some light on the availability of its upcoming shooter.
This article will explore the top five extraction shooters to play while waiting for ARC Raiders to return.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinion.
Top 5 games to try out while waiting for ARC Raiders
1) Delta Force
Developed by TiMi Jade Studios, this free-to-play tactical shooter offers three primary game modes for gamers with different tastes. From a 32v32 Warfare shooter to a campaign, and lastly an extraction mode, Delta Force features something for everybody. According to Steam charts, this tactical shooter is seeing a current influx of players owing to its new season, Eclipse Vigil.
This free-to-play title features a wide range of customizable guns and a rich roster of characters with unique abilities to pick from. Delta Force offers a solid experience to newcomers and extraction shooter veterans while they wait for ARC Raiders to come out.
2) Arena Breakout: Infinite
Developed by Morefun Studios, Arena Breakout is another free-to-play title that offers a streamlined gameplay, the likes of which are mostly found in Escape from Tarkov. This free title, however, serves as a gateway for new players to dip their toes into the extraction shooter genre.
One of Arena Breakout: Infinite's best features is its online map displaying a player's location. This map also serves as a strategic tool by enabling team-wide pings. With features like a simple weapon customization section, Arena Breakout is one of the best free-to-play extraction shooter experiences to enjoy while waiting for ARC Raiders.
3) Gray Zone Warfare
The first pay-to-play entry in this list of shooters, Gray Zone Warfare, offers an objective-focused gameplay, rather than the looter shooter style of the previous entries. Gray Zone is primarily focused on PvE content intermingled with some PvP interactions. GZW features an expansive map with dynamic weather, allowing gamers to explore a massive sandbox to approach however they see fit.
Developed by MADFINGER Games, the game's early access state lets you know that bugs and glitches are still quite common. The overall gun mechanics and gameplay make Gray Zone Warfare one of the best games to try out while waiting for ARC Raiders to come back.
4) Escape from Tarkov
Developed by Battlestate Games, Escape from Tarkov ranks among the best shooters as it played a crucial role in bringing the extraction shooter genre to the limelight. EFT features a vivid level of detail, exciting multiplayer interactions, and a challenging learning curve for new players, which makes the game all the more rewarding to play.
Since the game isn't beginner-friendly, having a teammate to assist you while encountering hostile players can be a lifesaver. EFT features solid gun mechanics and a rich gameplay experience, which makes it one of the better titles to play while waiting for ARC Raiders.
5) Hunt Showdown 1896
Developed by Crytek, Hunt Showdown is an extraction shooter that introduces mystical entities to this rising genre. With PvP and PvE components making the game extremely competitive, gamers will often find themselves skirmishing with other players to secure bounties and successfully extract.
As the name suggests, hunting is an essential part of this shooter from Crytek, which opens up more exploration possibilities. Owing to the exhilarating action that results from a bounty on your head, Hunt Showdown gives a distinctly unique extraction shooter experience with a sprinkle of mythical aspects and intense PvP action. This makes it a must-play title for gamers waiting for ARC Raiders to drop.
