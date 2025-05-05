Top 5 games to play while you wait for Arc Raiders to come back

As the playtest for Arc Raiders concluded, players have started looking for games to play while waiting for the title to return. After it went live on April 30, 2025, ARC Raiders from Embark Studios quickly became a sensation. Streamers and casual players all across the globe responded positively to its overall gameplay and atmosphere. Some community members even requested an extension at the end of the technical test. However, after only five days with ARC Raiders, gamers are forced to shift to other titles while waiting for Embark Studios to shed some light on the availability of its upcoming shooter.

Ad

This article will explore the top five extraction shooters to play while waiting for ARC Raiders to return.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinion.

Top 5 games to try out while waiting for ARC Raiders

1) Delta Force

Developed by TiMi Jade Studios, this free-to-play tactical shooter offers three primary game modes for gamers with different tastes. From a 32v32 Warfare shooter to a campaign, and lastly an extraction mode, Delta Force features something for everybody. According to Steam charts, this tactical shooter is seeing a current influx of players owing to its new season, Eclipse Vigil.

Ad

Trending

Delta Force offers three primary game modes (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

This free-to-play title features a wide range of customizable guns and a rich roster of characters with unique abilities to pick from. Delta Force offers a solid experience to newcomers and extraction shooter veterans while they wait for ARC Raiders to come out.

Ad

2) Arena Breakout: Infinite

Developed by Morefun Studios, Arena Breakout is another free-to-play title that offers a streamlined gameplay, the likes of which are mostly found in Escape from Tarkov. This free title, however, serves as a gateway for new players to dip their toes into the extraction shooter genre.

Arena Breakout offers a solid newcomer experience (Image via Morefun Studios)

One of Arena Breakout: Infinite's best features is its online map displaying a player's location. This map also serves as a strategic tool by enabling team-wide pings. With features like a simple weapon customization section, Arena Breakout is one of the best free-to-play extraction shooter experiences to enjoy while waiting for ARC Raiders.

Ad

3) Gray Zone Warfare

The first pay-to-play entry in this list of shooters, Gray Zone Warfare, offers an objective-focused gameplay, rather than the looter shooter style of the previous entries. Gray Zone is primarily focused on PvE content intermingled with some PvP interactions. GZW features an expansive map with dynamic weather, allowing gamers to explore a massive sandbox to approach however they see fit.

Gray Zone features a large sandbox (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Developed by MADFINGER Games, the game's early access state lets you know that bugs and glitches are still quite common. The overall gun mechanics and gameplay make Gray Zone Warfare one of the best games to try out while waiting for ARC Raiders to come back.

Ad

4) Escape from Tarkov

Developed by Battlestate Games, Escape from Tarkov ranks among the best shooters as it played a crucial role in bringing the extraction shooter genre to the limelight. EFT features a vivid level of detail, exciting multiplayer interactions, and a challenging learning curve for new players, which makes the game all the more rewarding to play.

EFT is one of the most well-known extraction shooters (Image via Battlestate Games)

Since the game isn't beginner-friendly, having a teammate to assist you while encountering hostile players can be a lifesaver. EFT features solid gun mechanics and a rich gameplay experience, which makes it one of the better titles to play while waiting for ARC Raiders.

Ad

5) Hunt Showdown 1896

Developed by Crytek, Hunt Showdown is an extraction shooter that introduces mystical entities to this rising genre. With PvP and PvE components making the game extremely competitive, gamers will often find themselves skirmishing with other players to secure bounties and successfully extract.

Hunt Showdown offers a unique gameplay experience (Image via Crytek)

As the name suggests, hunting is an essential part of this shooter from Crytek, which opens up more exploration possibilities. Owing to the exhilarating action that results from a bounty on your head, Hunt Showdown gives a distinctly unique extraction shooter experience with a sprinkle of mythical aspects and intense PvP action. This makes it a must-play title for gamers waiting for ARC Raiders to drop.

Ad

For more news, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.