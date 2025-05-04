"Please extend", ARC Raiders community call for an extension following a successful playtest

In a recent Reddit thread, the ARC Raiders community collectively called for an extension to the game's Technical Test. Running from April 30 to May 4, 2025, select players were only able to access the world of ARC Raiders for less than a week. Understandably, this small time frame left many in the community feeling dissatisfied. In a particular Reddit post, user u/Psychological_Fee496 requested that the play test be extended.

Ad

Posts from the arcraiders community on Reddit Expand Post

Ad

Trending

ARC Raiders community collectively requesting an extension (Image via Reddit)

The post received an overwhelming number of responses, with the ARC Raiders community supporting the request with their own views on the matter. In a hilarious response that got upvoted the most, a Redditor u/WildSinatra, stated:

Ad

"Two weeks with Marathon versus 5 days with ARC feels criminal"

Ever since the technical test for ARC Raiders went live, players have expressed without much discretion how the title has been a much more enjoyable experience than Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter, titled Marathon. u/WildSinatra's response made a direct jab at that comparison, which many in the thread seemed to agree with.

Comment byu/Psychological_Fee496 from discussion inArcRaiders Expand Post

Ad

Another Reddit user, u/Sgt_Dbag, emphatically urged Embark to launch the game:

"Just drop the game at the end of the tech test. Let me pay you $40 Embark!!!!"

The Redditor declared that they were ready to pay $40 for ARC Raiders upon release, a take that many responded positively to. Considering the success and positive feedback that the new extraction shooter from Embark Studios received, the Redditors agreed that they are ready for a pay-to-play model.

Ad

ARC Raiders community have responded positively to the Tech Test 2 (Image via Reddit)

Another ARC Raiders community member and Redditor, u/ViIebloodHunter, explained how they felt about the game going away at the end of the playtest by stating:

Ad

"I feel the same way, the game feels so good and is in such a good state. Some visual glitches here and there, sure, but goddamn it DONT TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME"

It is a well-known fact that, being a technical test, ARC Raiders did have some bugs. These hiccups will likely be ironed out with subsequent playtests up until the title's release. However, the overall experience has impressed a fans in such a way, that they are willing to overlook the bugs and visual glitches here and there.

Ad

Comment byu/Psychological_Fee496 from discussion inArcRaiders Expand Post

Ad

Giving a contrasting outlook at the playtest's end, a member of the ARC Raiders community, u/O37GEKKO, stated:

"unless progress carries over i personally dont mind...the fact that it doesn't is kinda making me not want to play it too much tbh"

The Reddit user talked about how the fact that progress from playtests doesn't carry forward to the final builds of the game has deterred them from playing the ARC Raiders as the end of the technical test period closed in. This outlook received additional comments, where users delved into the specifics of extraction shooter mechanics like seasonal wipes, which give players something to work towards after new seasonal updates.

Ad

ARC Raiders community responds positively to the Tech Test 2

Many streamers and casual players tried out ARC Raiders as soon as the technical test went live. With the global majority stating their positive impressions, ARC Raiders quickly grew to be one of the most anticipated extraction shooters to come. Although some unlucky players were left without an invite to the playtest, the overall consensus is that Embark Studios is onto something good.

Ad

For more news on ARC Raiders, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.