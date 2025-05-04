"Please extend", ARC Raiders community call for an extension following a successful playtest

In a recent Reddit thread, the ARC Raiders community collectively called for an extension to the game's Technical Test. Running from April 30 to May 4, 2025, select players were only able to access the world of ARC Raiders for less than a week. Understandably, this small time frame left many in the community feeling dissatisfied. In a particular Reddit post, user u/Psychological_Fee496 requested that the play test be extended.
The post received an overwhelming number of responses, with the ARC Raiders community supporting the request with their own views on the matter. In a hilarious response that got upvoted the most, a Redditor u/WildSinatra, stated:
"Two weeks with Marathon versus 5 days with ARC feels criminal"
Ever since the technical test for ARC Raiders went live, players have expressed without much discretion how the title has been a much more enjoyable experience than Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter, titled Marathon. u/WildSinatra's response made a direct jab at that comparison, which many in the thread seemed to agree with.
Another Reddit user, u/Sgt_Dbag, emphatically urged Embark to launch the game:
"Just drop the game at the end of the tech test. Let me pay you $40 Embark!!!!"
The Redditor declared that they were ready to pay $40 for ARC Raiders upon release, a take that many responded positively to. Considering the success and positive feedback that the new extraction shooter from Embark Studios received, the Redditors agreed that they are ready for a pay-to-play model.
Another ARC Raiders community member and Redditor, u/ViIebloodHunter, explained how they felt about the game going away at the end of the playtest by stating:
"I feel the same way, the game feels so good and is in such a good state. Some visual glitches here and there, sure, but goddamn it DONT TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME"
It is a well-known fact that, being a technical test, ARC Raiders did have some bugs. These hiccups will likely be ironed out with subsequent playtests up until the title's release. However, the overall experience has impressed a fans in such a way, that they are willing to overlook the bugs and visual glitches here and there.
Giving a contrasting outlook at the playtest's end, a member of the ARC Raiders community, u/O37GEKKO, stated:
"unless progress carries over i personally dont mind...the fact that it doesn't is kinda making me not want to play it too much tbh"
The Reddit user talked about how the fact that progress from playtests doesn't carry forward to the final builds of the game has deterred them from playing the ARC Raiders as the end of the technical test period closed in. This outlook received additional comments, where users delved into the specifics of extraction shooter mechanics like seasonal wipes, which give players something to work towards after new seasonal updates.
ARC Raiders community responds positively to the Tech Test 2
Many streamers and casual players tried out ARC Raiders as soon as the technical test went live. With the global majority stating their positive impressions, ARC Raiders quickly grew to be one of the most anticipated extraction shooters to come. Although some unlucky players were left without an invite to the playtest, the overall consensus is that Embark Studios is onto something good.
