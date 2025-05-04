ARC Raiders playtest end date and time for all regions

The ARC Raiders Tech Test 2 kicked off recently and has already become a hit within the extraction shooters community. Players are praising its unique environment, intense co-op gameplay, and amazing visuals. Interestingly, the playtest was supposed to end on May 4, 2025, but it looks like players are getting some bonus time to dive deeper into the world.

The official Discord channel has confirmed that the ARC Raiders playtest will officially end on May 5, 2025, at 7 am UTC. On that note, here’s the converted date and time for all major regions worldwide.

ARC Raiders Tech Test 2: End date and time in major time zones

For those who may not know, this upcoming extraction shooter is being developed by Embark Studios, the same team behind The Finals. The current test, Tech Test 2, began on April 30, 2025. The Steam statistics look quite impressive, with the game averaging over 10,000 concurrent players at all times and even peaking at over 21,000 players at one point.

As mentioned, the playtest officially ends on May 5, 2025, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET). Here’s what that looks like in other time zones:

Central European Standard Time (CEST): May 5, 2025 at 9 am

May 5, 2025 at 9 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 5, 2025, at 12:00 am

May 5, 2025, at 12:00 am Central Time (CDT): May 5, 2025, at 2:00 am

May 5, 2025, at 2:00 am Eastern Time (EDT): May 5, 2025, at 3:00 am

May 5, 2025, at 3:00 am Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): May 5, 2025, at 7:00 am

May 5, 2025, at 7:00 am Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): May 5, 2025, at 10:00 am

May 5, 2025, at 10:00 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 5, 2025, at 11:00 am

May 5, 2025, at 11:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST): May 5, 2025, at 12:30 pm

May 5, 2025, at 12:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm

May 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): May 5, 2025, at 4:00 pm

May 5, 2025, at 4:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 5, 2025, at 5:00 pm

May 5, 2025, at 5:00 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm

Here's a live countdown for the exact end time of the playtest:

That's everything about the Tech Test 2 end date and time. Considering how successful this test has been, it's very likely that another playtest will be announced in the near future. If you are interested and don't want to miss out, follow the game's official social media accounts.

