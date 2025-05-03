ARC Raiders Beginner Guide (Playtest): Best weapons and loadout

Being dropped straight into a post-apocalyptic future can give players various questions. Be it an overview of the game's core mechanics or weapons that are worth using for new players, a comprehensive ARC Raiders Beginner Guide can help answer all basic and important questions regarding the prologue and initial sequences of the game. Developed by Embark Studios, ARC Raiders lets you go straight into a match with both AI-controlled ARCs and player Raiders as potential opponents.

Therefore, in this ARC Raiders Beginner Guide, we shall take a look at the best weapons and loadouts that you can use to profit in the latest extraction shooter on the block.

ARC Raiders Beginner Guide: Best weapons

ARC Raiders offers various Traders to help newcomers equip a balanced loadout before venturing Topside in search of scraps and resources. Some of the best weapons recommended in this ARC Raiders Beginner Guide are as follows:

Ferro

Rattler

Kettle

Kettle is a reliable semi-automatic assault rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

These three can be obtained from the Gun shop of Trader Tian Wen. Players can also craft said guns from the weapon crafting bench available in the Workshop tab. This crafting bench is essential for newcomers, and you should build this as quickly as possible.

While scavenging the Topside for resources, the weapons that are most likely to help you in your matches are the ones that help you defend yourself from other Raiders. Killing ARCs shouldn't be a priority for beginners, as they can deplete your ammunition quite a bit. Ferro is the most effective against ARCs, with Rattler and Kettle coming in second and third.

ARC Raiders Beginner Guide: Best loadout

Newcomers don't have too many gadget options to equip before going Topside in Embark Studios' extraction shooter. Therefore, a basic loadout that only features the essentials is your best option.

Rattler/Kettle

Ferro

Required ammo for both weapons

Bandages

Shield Rechargers

Raider Augment (if available)

Newcomers will benefit from having a balanced loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Shields are important in ARC Raiders. Therefore, having Bandages as well as Shield Rechargers is necessary. Keep a light/medium ammo weapon as your primary, and use the Ferro with heavy ammo as your secondary. If you come across any Raider Augments, use them to increase your overall carrying capacity.

Drawbacks of guns in this ARC Raiders Beginner Guide

Since Ferro is a single-shot reload rifle, it can take quite a while to take down an ARC, especially by yourself. Therefore, have it equipped as a last resort when your primary gun has no ammo left in its magazine.

Upgraded Ferro IV (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Rattler and Kettle are good primary weapon options for newcomers. While the latter is a semi-automatic rifle with 20 ammo magazines, the Rattler is fully automatic but only houses 10 rounds. Therefore, choosing a base level primary among them comes down to preference and playstyle.

This concludes our ARC Raiders Beginner Guide, which sheds light on the most optimal loadout that allows you to take on hostile Raiders while scavenging the Topside for resources. If you're a newcomer, focus more on scavenging during the initial stages of the game so that you can craft high-rarity gear later.

