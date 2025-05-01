How to invite friends in ARC Raiders Playtest

ARC Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play extraction shooter that’s quickly gaining the attention of gamers. Developed by Embark Studios, who are also the makers of the popular FPS title The Finals, their new game is set on a ruined earth where the players must scavenge for resources, survive deadly enemies, and complete various objectives. To make the game as good as possible during the launch, the developers are conducting various playtest sessions.

If you’re one of the people who are part of the playtesting, the good news is that you don't need to play alone. On that note, here’s how to invite your friends to the ARC Raiders playtest.

How to play with your friends in ARC Raiders Playtest

To start inviting friends, you first need to play at least four rounds of the game with a total playtime of 30 minutes alone. Do note that being idle in the main menu does not count. Each player can invite a maximum of two players for the test.

If you completed the requirements, here's how to invite your friends to join the action:

Look for the Invite A Friend button in the bottom-left corner of the screen near the Discord icon.

button in the of the screen near the Discord icon. If eligible, the button will not be clickable.

Click on it, choose either Open in Browser, or scan the QR Code that appears along with it.

or scan the that appears along with it. You will be redirected to the official website, where you will see two referral links.

Simply copy the links and share them with your friends.

It is important to know that the referral link only works once, so ensure you are sending it to the right person.

Important notes

Due to the high demand, Embark Studios has put some limitations on who can accept the invite:

Invited friends must be 16 years or older .

. Sometimes, only Xbox and PlayStation 5 login options are available due to high demand.

login options are available due to high demand. The waiting time for your friend to get access could be long, depending on platform availability.

To check the eligibility status and referral status, visit your playtesting page on the official website and see if a green check mark is visible.

That's everything you need to know about the ARC Raiders Tech Test 2. If you were not able to get in, don't worry, another playtesting session is likely to arrive soon.

