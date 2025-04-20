When does Arc Raiders Tech Test 2 begin?

The second major test for Arc Raiders has been officially announced, giving fans a chance to try the game before its public release. Developed by Embark Studios, the same team behind The Finals, this upcoming multiplayer extraction shooter has been gaining a lot of traction on social media platforms lately. The title's Tech Test 2 begins on April 30, 2025, and players across PC and consoles will be able to play it.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know about Arc Raiders Tech Test 2 so far.

Arc Raiders Tech Test 2: Everything we know

For those who don't know, Arc Raiders is a multiplayer extraction adventure set in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth. You take on the role of a Raider who chooses to face the dangers above the ground instead of hiding in fear.

Ad

Trending

Tech Test 2 will begin on April 30, 2025, and run for five days, ending on May 4, 2025. While the exact start time hasn’t been revealed, this test will be the largest one yet. For the first time, it will include players from Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The purpose of this test is to see how well the game performs across different platforms and to collect important feedback based on players' experiences. Unlike previous playtests, this one will not be under NDA, and players will be allowed to stream, record, and share their experiences.

Ad

To get a chance to play it, you need to request access via the sign-up page on Embark ID or through Steam. Here are the signup links:

If you’ve previously joined an Arc Raiders playtest on Steam, you’ll get automatic access to this test. Note that players will be invited randomly and gradually throughout the test period. Moreover, you must be at least 16 years old to participate.

Ad

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs you’ll need to run the game:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Tech Test 2. Make sure that you meet the eligibility criteria and keep an eye on the official game channels for more updates.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.