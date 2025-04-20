When does Arc Raiders Tech Test 2 begin?

The second major test for Arc Raiders has been officially announced, giving fans a chance to try the game before its public release. Developed by Embark Studios, the same team behind The Finals, this upcoming multiplayer extraction shooter has been gaining a lot of traction on social media platforms lately. The title's Tech Test 2 begins on April 30, 2025, and players across PC and consoles will be able to play it.
On that note, here’s everything we know about Arc Raiders Tech Test 2 so far.
Arc Raiders Tech Test 2: Everything we know
For those who don't know, Arc Raiders is a multiplayer extraction adventure set in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth. You take on the role of a Raider who chooses to face the dangers above the ground instead of hiding in fear.
Tech Test 2 will begin on April 30, 2025, and run for five days, ending on May 4, 2025. While the exact start time hasn’t been revealed, this test will be the largest one yet. For the first time, it will include players from Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
The purpose of this test is to see how well the game performs across different platforms and to collect important feedback based on players' experiences. Unlike previous playtests, this one will not be under NDA, and players will be allowed to stream, record, and share their experiences.
To get a chance to play it, you need to request access via the sign-up page on Embark ID or through Steam. Here are the signup links:
- Official website: Sign up via Embark ID.
- Steam: Sign up via Steam ID.
If you’ve previously joined an Arc Raiders playtest on Steam, you’ll get automatic access to this test. Note that players will be invited randomly and gradually throughout the test period. Moreover, you must be at least 16 years old to participate.
Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs you’ll need to run the game:
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600
- RAM: 12 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580
Recommended Requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
That's everything you need to know about the Tech Test 2. Make sure that you meet the eligibility criteria and keep an eye on the official game channels for more updates.
