Is Arc Raiders coming to console (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)?

Yes, Arc Raiders is coming to consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. This third-person extraction shooter from Embark Studios has no confirmed release date. However, the game will host a tech test run from April 30 to May 4, 2025. Console players using the PS5 or the Xbox Series X and S can also sign up to get a chance to play the game early during the test.

This is evident from the game's official Embark Studios website, where you can sign up for the Arc Raiders tech test on multiple platforms.

Arc Raider will be available on multiple platforms

Arc Raider will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players can download it on PC through the Epic Game Store or Steam once it is released on the platform. The game is being developed and published by Embark Studios, the organization behind the popular FPS game, The Finals.

The developers previously ran a tech test in October 2024, but it was not conducted on consoles. Fortunately, the upcoming Tech Test 2, starting from April 30, 2025, will be available for console players as well. The developers have a history of providing sufficient service to their console fanbase, so fans can expect similar availability and service for Arc Raiders.

The game features an underground civilization living in fear of the machines roaming above. As Raiders, you must battle it out against other players and the Arc Machines that terrorize the surface of a post-apocalyptic Earth. Since it's an extraction shooter, your primary aim will be to go up to the surface and loot as much as possible.

You can then trade these items for valuable gear as well as crucial upgrades. Arc Raiders' gameplay footage was released in November 2024, and it revealed the tactical and cerebral aspects of the gameplay. It's a strategy-focused game that demands planning and skill.

Overall, Arc Raiders is expected to be an interesting experience for console and PC players alike. Those who are interested can participate in the upcoming tech test and take the game for a spin ahead of release.

