Are there any difficulty modes in Blue Prince? 

Blue Prince debuted on April 10, 2025, bringing players a fresh puzzle adventure with roguelike elements. With its ever-shifting mansion layout and randomized card system, many might wonder if there are different difficulty modes to adjust the game's challenge.

In short, no, Blue Prince does not feature a traditional difficulty setting. There’s no "easy", "normal", or "hard" mode — the game instead relies on a limited-step system tied to how far you explore in a single day. Let’s break down how that works.

How does difficulty work in Blue Prince?

Step count is your lifeline

Each in-game day starts with a limited number of steps. Going through a door costs. You draft rooms by choosing between three random options — each choice reshapes your floorplan and your chances of survival. Managing those steps is your first real challenge. Waste them, and your run crumbles.

Room effects can make or break your plan

In this game, rooms aren’t just decorative; they have functions, and knowing what each does is extremely important. Here are the details of the room types:

Purple (bedrooms) : These rooms give extra steps. These are lifelines and often the safest bet early on.

: These rooms give extra steps. These are lifelines and often the safest bet early on. Yellow (shops) : Rooms of this type sell useful gear (if you’ve found coins, that is).

: Rooms of this type sell useful gear (if you’ve found coins, that is). Red (hazards) : These types of rooms are bad news. They may block your draft vision or throw in nasty surprises.

: These types of rooms are bad news. They may block your draft vision or throw in nasty surprises. Conditional rooms: Some rooms only show up if you’re deep in the run or drafting on the map’s edges. Knowing when and how these rooms appear is key.

The draft itself is the real challenge

Every decision in this game is about where to go next. The draft mechanic — choosing between three room options every time you open a door — is where things get messy. You’re constantly connecting rooms, trying not to corner yourself, all while looking for items like keys or gems. It’s not just about where you want to go, it’s about what the house lets you go for.

Does the game get easier over time?

There are permanent upgrades (we are not going to spoil what they are), but the core systems stay the same. There’s no "hard" mode to unlock, nor do the puzzles get trickier with progress. Your knowledge and memory of which rooms are worth chasing and how to handle unlucky drafts — that’s what improves. You’ll eventually start learning when to gamble on dice rerolls and when to take a long path for a purple room because you’re about to run out of steps. That’s when you know you've gotten a good feel for the game.

The randomness never fully goes away

Even with prep, you will still be rolling the dice. Sometimes, you’ll need a left-turning room, set up your whole run for it, reroll with dice, and still not get what you need. It stings, but it's just the mansion doing its thing. You’re never completely safe from a bad draw, and that’s an intentional core aspect of the experience.

