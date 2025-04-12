Blue Prince: How to solve the Utility Closet puzzle

If you've been roaming around Mt. Holly for a while, you've probably stumbled upon the Utility Closet puzzle in Blue Prince. That fusebox looks like it's hiding something way more interesting than just a series of lights that need to be flicked on. What is the deal with those six glowing buttons?

The puzzle doesn't exactly explain itself, and unless you've visited both the mailroom and office, you might be left pressing buttons randomly. But if you’ve already found the right rooms and picked up the clues, it’s just a matter of knowing the right sequence. Here's a guide to solving the Utility Closet puzzle in Blue Prince.

Breaking down the Utility Closet puzzle step-by-step in Blue Prince

Utility Closet puzzle fusebox in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury // YouTuber@SmoKing)

You don’t need to reset the day to line up the mailroom and office together, just make sure you’ve seen both and kept track of what they say. In the mailroom, there will be a desk on the right side, with a sheet on it that you should check. Likewise, once in the office, you should access your emails. These should give you an idea about how to solve the Utility Closet puzzle.

Once you’re back at the Utility Closet fusebox, here’s how to solve it:

Start by tapping each of the six buttons once — this turns every light on and makes them all green. That’s your starting point.

Hit button five next — this should switch it to blue. Then press button six — it’ll go red.

Now, go back and press button five again — that’ll blend into purple, and button six should follow along visually.

Hit button five two more times, then tap button four once. You should see button five sitting on purple again.

Keep going — press button four twice, then press button three once to make it purple.

Now, work back down the line, following the same pattern. Every button except for button one should now be purple.

Press button one three times — that should bring it in line with the others.

Time for a twist — tap button four once. That one will flip to white.

Next, press button three thrice — it’ll turn green again. While doing this, button two should also turn blue.

At this point, press button one repeatedly until the light turns off. Yes, off.

Now hit button six until it turns red again.

Almost there. With button five now blue, press it once more, turning button six purple.

Finally, wrap it up by tapping button five twice — this should shift it to red.

What does the Utility Closet puzzle unlock?

Once every light is where it needs to be, the box will respond. Interacting with it unlocks the Gemstone Cavern, a reward that gives you 2 free gems every morning going forward.

