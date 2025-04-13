Blue Prince: How to solve the Campsite lock code

In Blue Prince, the Campsite lock code hides behind a series of oddly connected steps that tie back to the Dark Room and a scribble on a photograph. Even though this lock sits out near the greenery, far from the manor’s twisting interiors, it still plays by the same cryptic rules as everything else in the game.
Here's a guide to solving the Campsite lock code in Blue Prince.
Breaking down the Campsite lock code step-by-step in Blue Prince
To get through the Campsite lock in Blue Prince, you need to head back inside and deal with a specific area: the Dark Room. It’s exactly what it sounds like — pitch black and useless until you power it up.
That’s where the Utility Closet comes in. If it hasn’t been drafted yet, you’ll need to get it done. Once inside, make your way to the bottom section and look for the breaker box. Flip the switch to bring electricity back to the Dark Room. This will allow you to see what you're doing in there.
Now that the lights are back on, return to the Dark Room and start checking around. On one of the walls, you’ll notice a photo of an apple orchard — it’s easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. That’s the important one. Equip your Magnifying Glass and zoom in on the photograph.
At the edge of the photo, just near a tree, you’ll spot a handwritten date carved inside a heart: "November 28". That, right there, is your full answer. Now do the simple part — turn it into digits. "November" becomes "11", and you combine that with "28" to form "1128". That’s the exact code you need to crack the Campsite lock wide open.
What the code unlocks
Once the Campsite lock code has been put in, the gate near the Campsite finally gives way, letting you push deeper into the Orchard side of the map. You don’t have to redo the puzzle again either — the same "1128" answer stays the same across all of your runs.
