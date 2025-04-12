Blue Prince: How to solve the Parlor puzzle

The Parlor puzzle in Blue Prince is one of those early challenges that leans more into logic and yields a reward of two gems if you solve it. The room appears randomly during your runs through the manor and mixes clever clues with a bit of misdirection, making it easy to get wrong if you’re not careful.

Here's a guide to solving the Parlor puzzle in Blue Prince.

Breaking down the Parlor puzzle step-by-step in Blue Prince

The three boxes from the Parlor puzzle in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

The moment you step into the Parlor puzzle, you’ll spot three boxes — colored blue, white, and black — sitting side by side. Each one has a line of text on top. Only one of these boxes contains gems. The other two are bait, and you can’t just open all three. Check the Wind-Up Key placed neatly on a desk in the room.

That same desk has a note, and it spells out the actual rules of the room:

At least one of the statements is true.

At least one of the statements is false.

Only one of the boxes has a reward.

It seems simple at first glance, but the twist is that the statements on the boxes change every time you enter the room.

Breaking down a real puzzle example

Here’s how one setup might go down, just to gauge the logic involved:

Blue Box : “The black box contains gems.”

: “The black box contains gems.” White Box : “This box and the blue box are empty.”

: “This box and the blue box are empty.” Black Box: “All three boxes are empty.”

The black box says everything is empty, which already breaks the rule from the note that one box has a reward. So that’s false. Now, if we assume the white box is lying, then both it and the blue box might not be empty — that lines up with the blue box pointing at the black box. But wait, if the black box has nothing (we already ruled out its statement), then the blue one must be lying too. That can’t happen because at least one statement has to be true.

So the only setup that checks all three conditions (one truth, one lie, one reward) points you toward the black box as the winner. That means the blue statement is true, the white one is false, and the black statement is, again, a lie.

Use the Wind-Up Key on the black box and get two gems in your pocket from the Parlor puzzle.

Some things to keep in mind

You can also get the Magnifying Glass at the desk (Image via Raw Fury)

The Parlor puzzle is a logic puzzle. And just because a box tells the truth doesn’t mean it has the gems. That’s the catch. So don’t think “truth = reward” every time.

Later in your playthrough, some puzzles start tossing boxes without any text at all or make the clues even more abstract. If you unlock the Parlor Room Upgrade, you’ll get an extra Wind-Up Key, meaning you can make two guesses instead of one, which is a big help, especially when aiming to clear this room 40 times for that trophy.

