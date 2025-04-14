Blue Prince constellations can help you earn some benefits in the game. They can be unlocked through the Observatory as long as you have stars, which can be earned by drafting and stepping into the latter whenever it becomes available in your Draft Pool. You can also earn stars by using Extra Keys and Bonus Gems.

Ad

This article explores the Blue Prince constellations list and explains what they do once you unlock them.

Blue Prince constellations: List and guide on how to find them

To unlock the Blue Prince constellations, you need stars and the Observatory. You can draft the Observatory whenever it appears in your drafting pool. Stepping inside it instantly rewards you with one star. Here's what to do next:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Use the stairs to find the Telescope inside the Observatory.

Since the Telescope won't be auto-adjusted already, you'll have to do it manually in the game. Adjust it until it aligns with the opening of the ceiling.

Next, look through the eyepiece to find the constellations. Depending on how many stars you have, different constellations will become active.

Once you find a constellation, you'll receive its perk in the game.

Different Blue Prince constellations offer different perks and benefits that can help you in-game.

Ad

List of constellations

Here is a list of all the constellations in Blue Prince and the perks they provide upon being unlocked:

North Star: 1-star constellation, gives you +1 Gold Coin

1-star constellation, gives you +1 Gold Coin The Twins: 2-star constellation; two locked trunks appear in the Entrance Hall

2-star constellation; two locked trunks appear in the Entrance Hall The Slice: 3-star constellation; +3 steps granted

3-star constellation; +3 steps granted Diamondus Minor: 4-star constellation, +1 gem

4-star constellation, +1 gem The Southern Cross: 5-star constellation, makes rooms with four doors appear more often

5-star constellation, makes rooms with four doors appear more often Farmer’s Apple: 7-star constellation; each apple you eat gives +5 steps

7-star constellation; each apple you eat gives +5 steps Clavis, the Key: 8-star constellation, +1 key

8-star constellation, +1 key Diamondus Major: 11-star constellation, grants +5 gems

11-star constellation, grants +5 gems Draxus, the Dead: 12-star constellation, makes Dead End rooms become more common

12-star constellation, makes Dead End rooms become more common The Sail: 15-star constellation, everything in shops becomes 50% off

15-star constellation, everything in shops becomes 50% off Florealla, Bloom of the Sky: 20-star constellation. Green rooms become more likely to contain special flowers

Ad

These are the constellations you can find in Blue Prince by simply drafting an Observatory. Make sure you collect stars as often as possible. This will make unlocking newer constellations easier.

Read more Blue Prince-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.