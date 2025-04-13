Blue Prince: All Sanctum Key locations

Sanctum Key locations in Blue Prince denote the spots where players will be able to locate special keys that unlock the doors to a Sanctum. This is a special area in Raw Fury's new roguelike puzzle adventure that houses a unique mystery for players to uncover. The first Sanctum Key is located in Room 46, which players need to get to before they set out to locate all the other keys.

Let us take a look at all the Sanctum Key locations in Blue Prince and the clue that hints at their general areas where you need to start hunting.

Getting to the first Sanctum Key location

After you descend Underground and head towards the Antechamber, there will be eight odd doors, past which is the level that unlocks Room 46 just after the Rotating Gear pathways.

A letter you find at the start of the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Raw Fury)

If this is your first time, you will receive the Inheritance Trophy when you arrive in Room 46. Following this, you will notice additional rooms and surprises waiting for you on your next run. This is when you will discover the first Sanctum Key. Moreover, upon visiting Room 46 a second time, you'll find a clue that points to the location of all Sanctum keys. The clue reads:

The first key found here on the furthest rank, The second locked tight in the vault of a bank, The third is high up, among all the clocks, And the fourth down below, beneath all the docks. The fifth key is held by a king on his throne, The sixth in a station, left by one of your own, The seventh is major if you draft it quite late, And the last key is waiting, behind the last door of eight.

Second Sanctum Key location

The Second Sanctum Key is located in the Vault, but you must first collect Deposit Box Key #370 to get to it. The unpredictability of this deposit key is the main problem here, as there's no assurance it'll show in your current run. So keep an eye out for Deposit Box Key #370 in locations like Trunks, Lost and Found, or even at the Locksmith.

Third Sanctum Key location

The Third Sanctum Key is located in the clock tower, which will show up as an option once you get into the Drafting Studio. Upon finally entering the Clock Tower, you will observe that there is an elaborate Clock Tower Puzzle that needs to be solved to obtain the Sanctum Key.

To initiate this puzzle, you will need to enter the clock tower once it is 1:30 in-game time. After heading inside and following the cutscene, the actual puzzle will show up where you need to set the times of the clocks from left to right in the following order:

5:00 5:08 5:57 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:05 9:00

Once you do this, the Third Sanctum Key will reveal itself in a compartment.

Fourth Sanctum Key location

To obtain the Fourth Sanctum Key, you need to reach the Reservoir section of the Underground location. Here, you must drain the reservoir water completely to proceed to the next step. After the water is drained out, the basin filled with locked chests can be reached. This is the Fourth Sanctum Key location in Blue Prince.

Fifth Sanctum Key location

The Fifth Sanctum Key location has several prerequisites to unlock, which are as follows:

To get entry to the Blackbridge Grotto, complete the Laboratory Puzzle.

Collect all of the Microchips in Blue Prince

Set them on the pedestal in Blackbridge Grotto.

This unlocks a path to an area that has the Throne Room floorplan .

. Now draft the Throne Room and enter it to find the Fifth Sanctum Key on a table set beside a few showpieces and a knight's armor

Sixth Sanctum Key location

The Sixth Sanctum Key is located close to where you found the Fourth Sanctum Key. Head to the reservoir location, and this time, instead of draining the water completely, adjust it to a level that is enough to sail a boat. This takes you to the Safehouse, where you'll find the Sixth Sanctum Key, along with plenty of documents.

Seventh Sanctum Key location

As many of you might have guessed from the clue, the "major" denotes a key in music, which in turn refers to the Music Room that you need to draft. This is where a major key may show up at random. As the clue from the phrase uses the word "late", players must keep the current run going until it gets quite late in game. This will increase the chances of you getting the major Sanctum Key.

Eighth Sanctum Key location

The Eighth Sanctum Key is unlocked as a reward for the Mechanarium Puzzle, which in itself is a complex mystery that you need to solve. The special room called Mechanarium is found via a floorplan from the Underground region, and upon completion, rewards you with the final Sanctum Key.

