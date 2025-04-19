Blue Prince: Music room draft guide

The music room in Blue Prince is a rare room that always provides you with two keys. Although there are no puzzles or challenges to solve in this room, the keys will definitely help you progress further in your journey. However, keep in mind that drafting this two-door room will require a couple of gems.

This guide will help you draft the music room in Blue Prince.

Features of the music room in Blue Prince

The music room is guaranteed to provide two keys (Image via Raw Fury)

You can draft this room by spending two shiny gems. Once drafted, it's a space that will assist you in gathering keys quickly. This list of keys includes one special key and a common key. The special key can be anything from the following:

Silver Key

Prism Key

Keycard

Car Keys

Secret Garden Key

Security Deposit Key

These keys can be found inside the room, ready to be picked up without you having to solve any puzzles or challenges.

The only difference between these two types of keys is that common keys help in opening normally locked doors and trunks, while special keys only open specific rooms in the mansion. Hence, having both on you at all times will keep you from getting suck inside the Mt. Holly estate.

Pros of drafting the music room in Blue Prince

Drafting this room will give you guaranteed access to keys.

It will save you from backtracking and drafting dead-end rooms, like the closet, just to get your hands on some keys

You can combine the music room with others that have lots of chests in them, or even the great hall with six locked doors.

You'll only be able to draft this room upon paying a fee of two gems.

