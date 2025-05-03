How to defeat the Bison in ARC Raiders

Bison in ARC Raiders is one of the more formidable PvE encounters in Embark Studios' new extraction shooter. While newcomers and first-time Arc Raiders might struggle while trying to take down this intimidating robot, through trial and error, you will learn that its weakness lies in its greatest strength. Bison is one of the many ARCs or AI-controlled robots that roam the post-apocalyptic lands of ARC Raiders as seen in the current Tech Test 2.
This article will take a look at Bison in ARC Raiders and explain how to take it down to loot its valuables.
Taking down Bison in ARC Raiders
Bison in ARC Raiders can be an intimidating robot. The first time you see it, its sheer size and engaging mechanics can leave you frightened. With dimensions far bigger than the player characters, the Bison likes to initiate a battle sequence by jumping towards its prey. This robot's high mobility is possible due to its four strong legs.
The robot has a small, red glowing eye in the middle. However, this is not a weak spot. Instead, you should aim for its legs. While doing so, it is advisable to use weapons that are good at shooting off ARC armor platings since Bison's legs are well-guarded. A well-upgraded Ferro or Vulcano is a good option to start with.
After taking the armor off its legs, continue shooting to make the Bison take heavy damage. Destruction of the legs makes it hard for the Bison in ARC Raiders to move. However, the robot will still try to move around using its core spherical structure. You will need to shoot this down to finally destroy this formidable ARC.
The ARC Bison can close the distance between you and itself by jumping in and engaging in a battle. The robot also likes to fight in close quarters with the help of its AoE attacks that unleash lethal shockwaves. It is therefore advisable to keep calm and maintain a distance.
