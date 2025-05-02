Is ARC Raiders cross-platform?

Many players are counting down to the arrival of ARC Raiders and wondering if it's a cross-platform compatible title. As multiplayer titles are increasingly moving from consoles toward PCs, it only makes sense to wonder if ARC Raiders is cross-platform. Players will be glad to know that the game does have this feature.

Ad

ARC Raiders: Is it cross-platform?

ARC Raiders fully supports cross-platform play. That means whether you‘re playing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5, you will be able to team up with friends, regardless of the device they’re using.

Embark Studios clearly understands that teamwork shouldn't be limited by hardware. The game’s core revolves around co-operative action, and enabling cross-platform functionality opens up the experience to a wider audience.

Ad

Trending

Adding to the excitement, ARC Raiders is currently in its Tech Test 2 phase, and for the first time, console players are getting a chance to join in on the action early. This test phase not only gives players a sneak peek into the gameplay but also lets them stream their experience and share honest impressions, contributing to the game’s refinement ahead of launch.

Enable the Crossplay option in ARC Raiders (Image via Embark Studios)

Cross-platform matchmaking also plays a big role during this test period, allowing players to connect easily and find teammates faster. But if you prefer sticking within your own console community, ARC Raiders is expected to offer options to disable crossplay. It’s all about playing your way; whether that means opening up to a broader players' base or keeping things more familiar.

Ad

Also read: How to invite friends in ARC Raiders Playtest

ARC Raiders: How to join the Tech Test

For players looking to experience the gameplay of ARC Raiders before its official release, the Tech Test 2 is your chance. Follow these steps to sign up:

For Epic Games, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S players:

Visit the official ARC Raiders website. On the homepage, click the “SIGN UP FOR TECH TEST 2” button. Select the platform of your choice. Follow the steps to complete the sign-up process. Wait for an invitation to join the tech test.

Ad

For Steam users, it's even easier:

Open the Steam app and log into your account. Search for ARC Raiders in the store. Scroll to the bottom of the page and look for “Request Access” option in the playstest section. Click it and wait to receive your invitation.

Note that the access isn't guaranteed for all who apply. The Tech Test 2 will only run for a limited time — from April 30 to May 4, 2025.

Ad

Also read: Is Arc Raiders free to play?

Check out other articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.