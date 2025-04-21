Is Arc Raiders PvP?

No, Arc Raiders is, in fact, PvPvE. Therefore, in the game, you will not only be facing other players but also the environment(other NPCs). Arc Raiders is an upcoming extraordinary shooter by Embark Studios, which also created the wildly popular FPS title, The Finals. The first game's world features a ravaged Earth overrun by machines that forced humankind into underground cities.

Your goal as a Raider would be to go back up to the surface and loot as much as possible while dealing with other players and the Arc Machines trying to eliminate you. Arc Raiders will be available across platforms, including the PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Arc Raiders is a PvPvE extraction shooter where the threats are many

The initial gameplay footage of Arc Raiders was released on November 12, 2024. It showcased the dynamic and ever-evolving world of the game, where interactions with both machines and other players are inevitable.

In the multiplayer extraction game, you are likely to face many threats at once. The Arc Machines manifest in many different forms, such as smaller drones and large arachnoid-like adversaries. These can be shot down just like other players, however, some machines are easier to take down than others.

The game involves making connections in the underground neighborhood of Speranza, where you can meet traders and strengthen your bonds with them for mutual profit. These traders may assign you quests which you'll have to complete by looting items from the overground.

You can engage with multiple friends and even befriend opponents within the game while playing. This makes Arc Raiders a rather unique experience, as revealed by the gameplay footage.

Many of the Arc Machines work on a line-of-sight principle. This means they may not be able to scan you unless you fall directly in their cone of vision. The mechanic makes up for interesting interactions, allowing you to sneak past the machines whenever required.

In the end, Arc Raiders is a tactical and strategic game where firefights aren't the only option. You can collaborate with the opponents you meet on the field, sneak past enemy lines without ever engaging them, and deploy strategies to outsmart the Arc Machines. Currently, the game does not have a confirmed release date, but enthusiasts are advised to keep an eye on the official game channels for updates.

The game's Tech Test 2 is also set to kick off on April 30, 2025, allowing lucky players an early look.

