Is Arc Raiders free to play?

Embark Studio's Arc Raiders is not a free-to-play game. Executive producer Aleksander Grönda announced that the title will launch as a premium offering for $40. Though the developers originally presented Arc Raiders as free-to-play, they abandoned that concept just a few weeks after its reveal on August 21, 2024. The game is set in a dystopian future Earth, where Raiders engage in a PvPvE extraction adventure.

This article explores the third-person shooter, multiplayer extraction adventure developed by Embark Studios, known for popular live-service games such as The Finals.

Can you play Arc Raiders for free?

No, you can't play Arc Raiders for free, as the game will be released with a premium price tag of $40. The title will be playable on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store and on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2025. However, the final release date is yet to be revealed.

A still from Arc Raiders gameplay reveal (Image via Embark Studios)

The developers haven't specified a reason for the transition of Arc Raider from a free-to-play to a paid title. According to the official Steam Arc Raiders page, Embark mentioned that they were in favour of a premium business model as it's better for their game. They also stated that the premium model allowed them to create a more focused, balanced, and engaging action-survival title.

How to register for the ARC Raiders playtest

The ARC Raiders Tech Test 2 is scheduled to run from April 30, 2025, to May 4, 2025. You will be able to try the game on their preferred platforms, ranging from Steam, Epic Games Store, and consoles. You can request access by going to the sign-up page on Embark ID.

An alternative way to get into the limited-access test is by clicking on the Request Access option on Arc Raiders' Steam page. It is important to note that the Tech Test 2 only provides limited access. The access is allocated randomly and gradually throughout the test. If you get access, you will be prompted via your registered email address.

