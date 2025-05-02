How to get Arc Raiders early access right now

Arc Raiders is an upcoming third-person game. Developed and published by Embark Studios, it is a PvPvE shooter set in a futuristic world with mysterious robotic creatures called ARC. While it does not have an official release date yet, it is currently available in an early access playtest.

Here is everything to know about the title’s early access playtest and what you need to do for a chance to experience it.

Steps to get Arc Raiders early access

You can access the Arc Raiders playtest in different ways.

How to get access through Steam

Open Steam and head to the store

and head to the Search for Arc Raiders and open the game’s Steam page

and open the game’s Steam page Scroll down and look for the Request Access button

button Click on it and confirm your action

If you have followed these steps correctly, your request will have been registered. Once Embark Studios accepts it, you will be notified via email, and the game will be available for download in your library.

How to get access through a friend invite

For this to work, one of your friends must have access to the Arc Raiders playtest through Steam. Once done, ask your buddy to play at least four rounds in the game and a total of 30 minutes of gameplay (being idle in the main menu does not count).

After meeting these requirements, they’ll earn the ability to invite two others to join the playtest. Just ask them to send you an invite and enjoy the experience.

How to get access through their official website

Head to the game's official website.

Click on Sign up for Tech Test 2.

Select your desired platform.

Link your Embark ID.

Complete the survey.

Once you follow these steps correctly, you will have successfully applied for access to the playtest.

