The Finals' developers did it again, Arc Raiders is the extraction shooter that you should be most excited about (Hands-on preview)

Embark recently held a press session to showcase their latest extraction shooter, ARC Raiders, and I had a blast exploring what the developers behind The Finals have crafted. The extraction shooter subgenre is notoriously tough to crack in the gaming world. Call of Duty tried with DMZ, and Battlefield attempted it with Hazard Zone, but both fell flat.

Most AAA studios likely think twice before diving into this space. Still, the concept of an extraction shooter has always intrigued me. My lack of patience, however, kept me from fully embracing titles like Escape from Tarkov or Gray Zone Warfare, despite their quality.

What I’ve been searching for is a casual, time-killing extraction shooter with solid combat and an immersive environment. After years of looking, it seems Embark heard my call.

I’m a huge fan of The Finals, which I believe sets the standard for next-gen FPS games. From its dynamic environments to its innovative game modes and stellar gunplay, it’s everything a modern shooter should be. However, when it comes to third-person shooters, I’ve rarely encountered combat and atmosphere that feel both fluid and engaging — until now.

Arc Raiders is everything that an extraction shooter should be

Arc Raiders is your typical extraction shooter where you start your journey, collect loot (mostly scrap metal), and extract with your teammates. It has a strong PvE element where you must survive against Arcs, NPC robots that nearly took over the world. But that’s not all — other raiders are after the same loot as you, and they won’t let you get away easily. These rival raiders bring the game’s PvP element, which works surprisingly well.

Arc Raiders' atmosphere is beautiful (Image via Embark)

The core principle of an extraction shooter remains the same here, but the best part is that it’s not as hardcore as traditional ones. You don’t have to worry about drinking water periodically to survive. What completely took me by surprise in Arc Raiders was the environment and world-building.

Arc Raiders looks magnificent, probably the best-looking shooter I’ve played since Battlefield 1. Whether it’s rainy or sunny, the fully dynamic weather system makes the game look gorgeous.

Having played The Finals, which is free-to-play and boasts one of the best atmospheres among modern FPS titles, I had a good sense of what a paid game from the same developers might offer.

The enemies in Arc Raiders are Arcs, robots that come in all shapes and sizes. You might encounter a drone that attacks if it spots you, a spider-like robot, or even a spherical one. There are also bigger ones that you want to avoid during the raids.

During my play session, an Embark developer joined us, along with another journalist from a different outlet. I was new, having missed the first session, but it didn’t take long to catch up since the game keeps things straightforward.

Even if you don’t collect enough loot, a raid still feels engaging, and Arc Raiders avoids the devastating permadeath or total loot loss found in other shooters in the same sub-genre.

Arc Raiders skill tree (Image via Embark)

There’s also a skill tree where you complete contracts to climb the ranks and upgrade quickly. Some skills let you run faster, increase your stamina, or boost your movement speed while crouching. There’s always something to play for, so loot isn’t everything in the world of Arc Raiders.

Unlike traditional extraction shooters that lean heavily into that trope, Arc Raiders appeals to a more casual and broader player base. Plus, there’s a chicken you can train to find scraps during raids!

Arc Raiders took the best of post-apocalyptic world-building and made an extraction shooter out of it

The post-apocalyptic world in Arc Raiders reminds me a bit of Star Wars: Battlefront, with a similar color palette. There’s also a story where humanity survives underground to escape the surface’s dangers. As raiders, you venture above ground to grab essential items, giving off a slight Fallout vibe. The game feels like a mix of the best elements in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi shooter.

Arc Raiders offers a beautiful post-apocalyptic world (Image via Embark)

Another thing that blew me away is the sound design. Sound is crucial in Arc Raiders — you don’t want to draw unwanted attention by making noise if you’re avoiding fights. Every sound, from raindrops to gunfire, is as crisp as it gets, creating an immersive experience that’s hard to believe given the game’s early stage.

Now, onto the gun mechanics, which I should’ve mentioned earlier, but the world-building stole the show. The weapons are easy to use with a manageable learning curve. Recoil feels balanced, and sniping is incredibly satisfying. With larger scopes, you can aim down sights on various weapons. You can also craft items at the Basic Bench to aid during raids. The game almost satisfies all the needs that you'd expect from a shooter.

The game is still in its early stages, and a playtest is currently running until May 4, 2025, allowing more players to experience Arc Raiders. While extraction shooters are a tough subgenre to crack, Arc Raiders gives me high hopes. It caters to a wider audience than any extraction shooter has in the last decade, and its stunning world-building is worth experiencing, even if you’re not a fan of the genre. But if you are, this is hands-down the extraction shooter to be most excited about.

