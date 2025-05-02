Is Arc Raiders PvE?

No, Arc Raiders is PvPvE. Therefore, you will face not only the environment but also other players. The upcoming Embark Studios title incorporates the AI-controlled Arc Machines that terrorize the Earth's upper surface. Humans have thereby been forced to live in underground cities. Arc Raiders are those who dare to step out and collect loot and vital materials to bring back to their homes.

While playing Arc Raiders, you are likely to encounter other players and Arc Machines. You may have to engage in firefights with both types of enemies in order to get what you need.

Arc Raiders PvPvE concept explained

Arc Raiders is set in a ravaged world where the mysterious Arc machines have made it impossible for humanity to survive on the surface. This pushed entire civilizations to live underground. You begin your life as Raiders in the neighborhood of Speranza.

Since it's an Extraction Shooter, the goal is to retrieve important items and loot from the surface. You can also develop relationships with traders in Speranza to get quests from them. Naturally, these quests send you to the surface to extract items that are vital to the functions of the neighborhood or maybe just loot that benefits the trader.

While on your quests, you will encounter other players trying to extract loot for themselves. You can either eliminate them or befriend them and share the loot. However, other players are not the only threat. Since it is a PvPvE model, you will also encounter the Arc Machines.

These often take the shape of flying drones. However, other larger land-bound Arc Machines also exist in the game and may attack you if they detect you. Then, it won't be uncommon to come across players and machines at the same time.

This interesting blend of AI-controlled machines and other players makes Arc Raiders an engaging experience when it comes to extraction shooters. The game currently does not have a release date, however, Tech Test 2 of the game is currently underway, so you may be able to watch some of your favorite streamers play the game on Twitch and YouTube.

This can give you an early look at the gameplay.

