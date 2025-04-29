Arena Breakout Infinite's new season Ignition is available now, here's everything we know

The free extraction shooter Arena Breakout Infinite, developed by MoreFun Studios, officially launched its highly anticipated new season titled Ignition. This major update introduces a wealth of new content, including a new map, new bosses, diverse game modes, and many gameplay enhancements. While the game is accessible exclusively through its official website, the Steam release announcement could be expected very soon.

On that note, here's everything we know about Arena Breakout Infinite's new season.

Arena Breakout Infinite: Ignition - Everything we know

The Ignition season marks a significant expansion of the Arena Breakout: Infinite universe, offering players various new challenges and experiences.

New map

The Northridge Hotel (Image via MoreFun Studios)

The update introduces the Northridge map, a vast open-world environment set in the Onotos Mountains. This map will feature a dynamic weather system that could influence the gameplay strategies. The central POI of the map is the Northridge Hotel, which is occupied by the boss, Fred.

New weapons and attachments

New AK12 rifle (Image via MoreFun Studios)

The update expands the arsenal with new weapons, including AK12, SVTU, MCX, G17, M45A1, and F57. Additionally, over 120 new tactical attachments have been added to allow extensive customization.

New bosses

Players will encounter four new bosses in Arena Breakout Infinite:

Fred : The main boss of Northridge, equipped with many weapons and a full T4 helmet and armor.

: The main boss of Northridge, equipped with many weapons and a full T4 helmet and armor. Rolf : A deadly melee specialist.

: A deadly melee specialist. Kurt : Armed with heavy assault weapons and explosives.

: Armed with heavy assault weapons and explosives. Bernard: A high-accuracy sniper specialist.

New game modes

This season also adds four new game modes to enhance the gameplay experience:

Secure Ops: In this mode, players do not lose their equipped firearms upon death, making the matches low-risk for new players trying to learn.

In this mode, players do not lose their equipped firearms upon death, making the matches low-risk for new players trying to learn. Solo Ops: A limited-time event solo game mode made for the Northridge map.

A limited-time event solo game mode made for the Northridge map. Team Deathmatch: The classic game mode where the first team to reach a specific number of kills wins.

The classic game mode where the first team to reach a specific number of kills wins. Team Elimination: A mode where victory is achieved by simply eliminating all the opponents.

Gameplay improvements and initiatives

Significant gameplay enhancements have been made in Arena Breakout Infinite this season. Looting has been improved across all base maps, with more searchable containers and newly added safes. The extraction flow has also been adjusted, with more extraction points and simpler requirements to make it easier for new players. Additionally, the combat has been refined with the better balancing of throwable items and firearms, and a new quick-draw mechanic for pistols has been introduced.

Alongside the gameplay enhancements, the developers have also announced the SPARK Creator Program with a prize pool of $1 million, which encourages players and creators to share their content from the new season online. A new Twitch Drop has also been announced; it will be available to claim until May 27, 2025. The developers have also confirmed that, with the new season, the Steam release is closer than ever.

That's everything we know about the new season so far. If you are interested, you can download Arena Breakout Infinite exclusively from their official website.

