Arena Breakout Infinite February event calendar: All events and duration explained

The Arena Breakout Infinite February event calendar is packed with content. It includes a total of four events for players to enjoy throughout the month. Players have to log in to the game daily and stay tuned to participate in these events and earn exciting rewards.

Having said that, this article will provide a detailed breakdown of the Arena Breakout Infinite February event calendar, including the events and their duration.

Details about Arena Breakout Infinite February event calendar

The Arena Breakout Infinite February calendar includes four events spread out across the entire month. The first event starts on February 6 while the last event will take place during the final weekend of the month.

With new items, limited-time game modes, and special drops, the Arena Breakout Infinite February event calendar is bringing a plethora of fresh content to the game.

It is important to note that most of the events will also be carried over to the month of March, giving players ample amount of time to participate, enjoy, and earn rewards as they progress.

The events are:

Air Drop Supplies (Feb 6 - Mar 7) – Limited edition drops and two brand-new medical supplies.

(Feb 6 - Mar 7) – Limited edition drops and two brand-new medical supplies. Market Expansion (Feb 13 - Mar 13) – All-new food item, Dawing-Brezel snacks are being introduced to the Dark Zone!

(Feb 13 - Mar 13) – All-new food item, Dawing-Brezel snacks are being introduced to the Dark Zone! Trading Post Assault (Feb 20 - Mar 20) – A special limited-time farm mode centered around the Grain Trade Center!

(Feb 20 - Mar 20) – A special limited-time farm mode centered around the Grain Trade Center! Weekend Go for Gold – Earn rewards during the final weekend of February in this event.

This covers everything there is to know about Arena Breakout Infinite's February event calendar. While the game is currently facing backlash due to its poor state of gunplay, these events will provide enough incentive to the player base to stick with the title as the developers work on meeting their demands.

