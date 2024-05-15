How to fix a broken limb in Arena Breakout Infinite

Fixing a broken limb in Arena Breakout Infinite can be a hectic job since it causes over time health decay, erratic recoil control, and other movement debuffs. However, MoreFun Studio has introduced a plethora of items that can help you fix a broken limb in the realistic tactical shooter. While some items can temporarily mask the pain of a broken limb, others can completely heal the part with slight drawbacks.

That being said, this article will discuss the medical items that can be used to fix a damaged limb in Arena Breakout Infinite in detail.

Process of fixing a broken limb in Arena Breakout Infinite

Using a TMK Military Surgical Kit in ABI (Image via YouTube/@Fire Mountain)

There are two possible ways to get rid of a player’s broken limb in a realistic shooter. In "Arena Breakout Infinite," players face a tough choice when they break a limb: either extract from the action to heal or risk using a surgical kit to fix it on the fly. Meanwhile, the Level Infinite developers have introduced multiple surgical kits with distinct perks and drawbacks. Here are all the surgical kits available in-game so far:

Simple Surgical Pack: The most basic surgical kit available in-game

The most basic surgical kit available in-game Standard Military Surgical Kit: It’s slightly more advanced than the Simple surgical kit and replenishes a medium amount of health.

It’s slightly more advanced than the Simple surgical kit and replenishes a medium amount of health. TMK Military Surgical Kit: More advanced than the Standard Military kit.

More advanced than the Standard Military kit. STO Battlefield Surgical Set: The most advanced surgical kit available in Arena Breakout Infinite that restores the most health.

However, there’s a slight catch. Once players any of these surgical kits to fix their broken limb in Arena Breakout Infinite, it slightly decreases that particular body part’s maximum amount of HP.

Furthermore, if there’s no surgical kit available in inventory or anywhere nearby, one can temporarily use painkillers to fix the debuff issues. There are some painkillers players can use to mask the effect of the broken limb in Arena Breakout Infinite. Here’s a quick glimpse of it:

Fast-Acting Painkiller

EX Painkiller

AP Painkiller

Anti-Inflam Painkiller

Cond. Painkiller

Applying these medicines is a cakewalk. If you’re familiar with these kinds of realistic tactical shooters, you must know the trick, however, if you’re not, here’s how to do it:

Press the Tab button to open your inventory.

Navigate to any of the aforementioned medicines (painkillers or surgical kits).

Hover your mouse pointer and right-click on that equipment.

Press the apply button.

Wait for some time.

It’ll either mask or completely fix your broken limb in Arena Breakout Infinite.

Hence, that's all you need to know about how to fix a broken limb in Arena Breakout Infinite.