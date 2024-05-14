When it comes to the best meta weapon loadout in Arena Breakout Infinite, you cannot go wrong with the AK-74N. It is one of the weapons that is available right out of the bat and provides an all-around balanced gunplay experience. Using the Weapon Assembly feature in the game, players can further customize this rifle to get the best possible results.

Hence, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the best meta weapon loadout in Arena Breakout Infinite using the AK-74N that will optimize the gun by improving its strengths and mitigating its weaknesses.

Best AK-74N meta weapon loadout in Arena Breakout Infinite

Best AK-74N meta weapon loadout in Arena Breakout Infinite explored (Image via @Single Memory on YouTube/ Level Infinite)

To build the best AK-74N meta weapon loadout in Arena Breakout Infinite, you must use the following parts:

Stock

AK Collapsible Tube Adapter

AR Premium Extended Tube

Carbine Industrial Stock

Carbine Stock Recoil Pad

Pistol Grip

Industrial AK Rear Grip

Muzzle

AK-74 Long Multi-Port Flash Suppressor

Handguard

AK Modular Locking Extension Handguard

Front Grip

Lightweight Tactical Vertical Front Grip

Receiver

AK Compatible Rail in-Line Dust Cover

Apart from these parts, you can use any other part to equip with the rest such as the scope or laser, and it all comes down to your personal preference. Please note that unless you have acquired all these parts, this loadout isn't going to be free and will cost you money in-game.

Depending on the other parts you decide to go with to curate your ideal AK-74N meta weapon loadout in ABI, expect to spend roughly around 145,000 of in-game cash.

Considering that you are in the Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta program, this amount shouldn't be an issue, especially if you haven't spent it all yet.

For this guide, we have chosen the AK-74N for several reasons. First of all, it is the weapon you get to use on your first deployment, giving you a chance to use it and get a hang of it. This allows you to understand the weapon's shooting pattern, how it behaves, and more.

Secondly, the weapon is extremely versatile. Be it for those long-range gunfights or sudden close-quarter engagements, the Assault Rifle performs well in a plethora of different situations, making it ideal to carry it to the field.

This loadout is designed to lower the gun's recoil as well as improve its handling. This ensures that you are never at a disadvantage, irrespective of the situation you might find yourself in.

That covers everything that you need to know about the best meta weapon loadout in Arena Breakout Infinite. Although it can be a little pricey, this Assault Rifle build will help you win more gunfights and eventually get out safely from the map with all your precious loot.

