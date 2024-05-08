How to download Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta

The Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta is finally here. The popular mobile shooter title is coming to PC in 2024 and FPS enthusiasts who are looking to join the hype can experience the game during the closed beta. The playtest on PC will run from May 8, 2024, and is expected to last for two weeks. The Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta will feature two highly popular maps: Farm and Valley.

This article will walk you through the process of downloading the game during the playtest.

Guide to downloading the Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta

Arena Breakout Infinite download (Image via MoreFun Studios)

You can download the Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta through the game's official website or via Steam. Depending on your preferred platform, you can follow the steps below:

Official Website

Go to the Arena Breakout Infinite website and log in using your credentials. Check if you have the beta qualification. If you are qualified, select the Pre-download or Download button. Download the Game Launcher. Open the Game Launcher. Log in with your registered account. Download the game. Wait for the server to open and enjoy.

Steam (Beta Key)

Check your email if you received a key for Arena Breakout Infinite Closed Beta. If you have one, you can go to the official website. Locate the Key tab at the top part of the page. Enter the Steam Key to download the game from the Steam. Go to your Steam App and select the Games tab. From the dropdown menu, select the Activate a Product on Steam. Enter your Steam Key. Locate the Arena Breakout Infinite from your Library. Install the Game and wait for the servers to open.

Note that you can only play the game once the servers go live on May 8, 2 am UTC. However, you can pre-download it to get into the action immediately once the Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta starts.

If you don't have access keys yet, follow the game's official account on X and join their promotional activities for a chance to get them. Meanwhile, check our Arena Breakout Infinite guide to help you win matches in the game.

