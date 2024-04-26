"At least it's free" - Arena Breakout Infinite responds to Escape from Tarkov developer as plagiarism battle continues

Arena Breakout Infinite, the widely anticipated survival shooter coming to PC, has garnered attention for its involvement in a plagiarism allegation with Escape from Tarkov's developer.

Escape from Tarkov has faced criticism from its community due to its high cost, while simultaneously making a bold claim. In response, Arena Breakout Infinite took to X.com, asserting their game is accessible to players without charge.

Arena Breakout Infinite vs Escape from Tarkov - What went wrong?

The controversy sparked when Arena Breakout Infinite (@ArenaBreakoutPC) drew attention to Tarkov in a recent X post, contrasting the game's diminishing player base with the appeal of Arena Breakout Infinite as a more engaging alternative.

Arena Breakout Infinite stated:

With a big wave goodbye to #Tarkov today, we're here to welcome you to #Kamona. Escape from_____, welcome to Kamona.

Battlestate Games was quick to notice this and replied by featuring a screenshot of a tweet made earlier by Arena Breakout Infinite and alleging plagiarism. The developer stated that players wouldn't want to play that game for more than 20 minutes.

The above tweet indicates Arena Breakout Infinite was trying to capitalize on the angry Tarkov fans who were upset about the game's latest update. It also mentioned that it would increase the number of player slots for the upcoming closed beta by 10,000 players if the post gets 5000 retweets.

Breakout Infinite clapped back by saying that its game is free and has no problem sharing the game's beta key with Battlestate Games. This was a jab at Tarkov's new Unheard Edition, which was launched recently and comprised bonuses received negatively and deemed as pay-to-win by the players.

The game's latest edition showcases a PvE mode, a feature exclusive to this version. Although purchasers of the original Edge of Darkness edition were assured free access to all future DLC content, controversy sparked as the developer, Battlestate Games, said this new mode is a feature rather than DLC.

Many in the Tarkov community believe this constitutes an undertaking on the promise of complimentary additional content. In a subsequent tweet, the Escape From Tarkov account clarified that Edge of Darkness edition owners will receive further content, yet the new PvE mode will only be accessible upon upgrading to the latest edition.

Escape from Tarkov and Breakout Infinite are different games that somewhat lie in the same genre. But it doesn't prove either one to be a copy of another. The plagiarism claim against Breakout Infinite is bold, but the Tarkov community is more bent toward criticizing the game of its current issues. The replies under the thread came from players and some renowned Trakov streamers who all pointed toward the state of cheaters.

In conclusion, players are excited about the launch of Arena Breakout Infinite on PC but aren't so pleased with Escape from Tarkov. Nevertheless, a comparison between the two isn't possible until the former is released.

