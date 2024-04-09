Arena Breakout Season 4 patch notes: New mode, weapon, and more

Developer MoreFun Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games has recently released the Arena Breakout Season 4 patch notes, and fans are incredibly excited about it. The developer confirmed its release via an X post on April 9, 2024, from their official X page. The patch notes (available on the official website) have promised a new game mode, weapons, a lot of bug fixes, and more.

This article talks about the Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes mentioned on the official website to prepare the community ahead of its launch.

Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes: Launch schedule

Expand Tweet

Per the announcement on the official website, the server will go offline for this update on April 10, 2024, at 11 pm (UTC), and will remain so until April 11, 2024, at 10 am (UTC).

Do note that the announcement post states that the maintenance might finish earlier or later than the scheduled time.

Arena Breakout Season 4 patch notes: Everything you need to know

The announcement post talks about plenty of new modes, fresh weapons, and more coming to the game with the season. Given below is everything you need to know about them.

New Mode: Northridge Assault

Choose a side in the Northridge Assault (Image via Level Infinite)

The new Northridge Assault mode will be live in the game from Aprill 11, 2024 to May 8, 2024. Side with either Fred or Randall to experience a fierce showdown.

Valley Refresh

Check out the reworked and expanded Valley, complete with Norteño Court, Small Factory and Port expansions, and better optimization. The Villa Garage Key has changed to the Factory Dressing Room Key, and chance-based Extraction Points have been added to the Lockdown Zone.

New Weapons

New weapons announced in Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes (Image via Level Infinite)

Assault Rifles: T951 Assault Rifle and T03 with 5.8x42mm ammo.

Submachine Guns: Bizon and TS5 with 9x19mm ammo.

New Equipment

PM-R Armored Rig, AL Regulation Armored Rig, Sentry 308 Assault Armored Rig, and H-Tac 500 Armored Rig.

Arena Breakout Season 4 patch notes announced rewards for fourth season

After the update, log in from Apr. 11 – Apr. 15 (UTC+0) to get a Limited-Time Universal Key.

Complete the update and log in from Apr. 4 – Apr. 18 (UTC+0) to get coins. Participate in raids from Apr. 11 – Apr. 25 (UTC+0) to claim lots of supplies.

New events in Areena Breakout Season 4 patch notes

The Search for Bruce Lee

New search for Bruce Lee event announced in Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes (Image via Level Infinite)

Collect and deliver all of the Bruce Lee series postcards to claim a Bruce Lee sticker. During the event, players have a chance of finding Bruce Lee postcards in Ordinary Jackets on the Farm and Valley maps during this new season announced in Arena Breakout Season 4 patch notes. The event will be live from April 11, 2024 to April 25, 2024.

Splash Party

Collect Party Tokens, then exchange them for limited charms, Limited-Time Universal Keys, Equipment Insurance Cards, and more from this Splash Party event announced in Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes. The event will be live from April 11, 2024 to April 25, 2024.

During the event, go to the Valley map and search for plastic water tanks. If you can extract with them, you'll be able to send well wishes to your friends. Each time you send someone well wishes, you will acquire Party Tokens and random prizes from the prize pool. The player who receives the well wishes will also obtain random prizes from the prize pool.

S4 Weekly Celebration

The new Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes announced some weekly celebration events in the game (Image via Level Infinite)

Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes releases two weekly celebration events in Weekly Free Koen and Weekly Free Supplies.

Weekly Free Koen

Complete missions from Thursday to Sunday to get 50,000 Koen from this event as announced in Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes. Mission progress resets every Monday at 05:00 (UTC+0).

Weekly Free Supplies

Log in on weekends to draw free rewards including Universal Keys, Premium Quick Kits, Basic Gear Insurance Cards, and more.

Weapon Challange

This event will be live after Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes go live on April 11, 2024, and will be available until May 9, 2024.

When you select a challenge for the first time, you can get its corresponding weapon. You will not be able to obtain the weapon again if you abandon the challenge. Unclaimed rewards will be lost when the event ends, so don't forget about them.

Weapon Evaluation

The latest Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes also announced an Weapon Evaluation period that will begin from April 11, 2024, and will run until May 9, 2024. Players who are owning a particular weapon for the first time can participate in its evaluation. Unclaimed rewards will be lost when the event ends, so don't forget about them.

The Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes have also announced to improve the interactions and screens outside of raids.

Changed the map animation to display the map's name.

Added a switch that allows you to keep or disband teams.

Made changes to the look of Combat History.

Combat History is now displayed in the Battle Record and a Share feature has been added.

Added relevant character outfits to Elimination Reports.

When using Quick Kits, the verification value will now change colors based on the value of sets correctly.

A weapon option has been added to Quick Equip.

The equipping process now allows you to quickly add a skin to an item, including items which have already been equipped.

Quick Equip now allows you to check what is inside your chest rig.

The equipping feature now displays three currencies, as well as an estimated cost for each currency.

Additional improvements have been made to the recommended effects of recommended equipment.

Added popular recommendations to the Quick Equip feature.

Improved the Quick Equip feature for weapons.

Improved the Kit Builder.

Added multiple new builds to the Keychain.

Expanded weapon disassembly feature to include weapons that are missing necessary accessories for shooting and items composed of combined accessories.

Improved the interactions with mod gun builds.

Added a Share feature to mod gun builds.

Improved the look of the Season Store and Season Points Store.

Made changes to the customization of interactions.

Added a Gift feature.

Improved the Gift to Friends feature.

Improved the guidelines for calculating Rank Points.

Improved the guidelines for Rank Points and added Assist.

Added a Random Map mode/event.

Improved Quick Restore: Added a Quick Consume feature.

The Return to the Dark Zone event will soon go offline.

Rank will now grant extra Team Assist Points.

Added a Tips feature to the Elimination Report on the Enemy page to help Mercenaries better understand why they haven't been able to eliminate the opponent.

Added the option to enable/disable the "Sprinting cancels ADS" setting.

Tactical Items

The ESP (X-Ray Vision) for throwables now appears in the Kill Cam.

Added a gesture for using a SG30 Smoke Grenade when you've fallen.

Weapons related fixes in Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes

Raised the firing power of the AUG Assault Rifle.

Improved the shooting accuracy and effective range of the RPK Light Machine Gun.

Raised the max rate of fire per minute for the SVDS Marksman Rifle.

Improved the shooting accuracy of the MAC-10 Submachine Gun.

Greatly increased the base horizontal recoil control value of the MDR Assault Rifle.

Lowered the max rate of fire per minute for the AR-57 Assault Rifle.

Lowered the base vertical and horizontal recoil control values of the M4A1 Assault Rifle.

Lowered the max rate of fire per minute for the M110 Marksman Rifle.

Lowered the base hip-fire stability and ergonomic value of the SCAR-L Assault Rifle.

Lowered the base ergonomic value, vertical and horizontal recoil control values, and shooting accuracy of the AK-12 Assault Rifle.

Improved the handling of the AKM, ACE 31, AEK, FAL, and G3 Assault Rifles, as well as the MK14 Marksman Rifle, and other weapons.

Raised the shooting accuracy of the Vector 9 and Vector 45 Micro SMG.

Raised the movement speed and ergonomics of the M24 Bolt-Action Rifle.

Lowered the max rate of fire per minute and hip-fire stability of the G3 Assault Rifle.

Lowered the recoil granted by accessory mods on the first two rounds fired from an ACE 31 Assault Rifle.

Increased the impact which a continuous firing ban has on a weapon's accuracy.

Further increased the impact of barrel size on accuracy.

Adjusted the recoil control of the opening shots fired by the F-2000 and AEK.

Improved how damage dealt by the RPK-16 Gun Shield to throwables is calculated.

Ammo

Now, when ammo pierces through wooden doors, its stats will drop slightly.

Slightly lowered the duration and maximum range of the tinnitus caused by a Z3 Stun Grenade.

Slightly lowered the duration and maximum range of the speed-lowering and sprint-blocking effects caused by a Z3 Stun Grenade.

Slightly lowered the duration and maximum range of the blindness inflicted by a Z3 Stun Grenade.

Slightly lowered the damage done by Type 8 Buckshot.

Equipment

Made changes to the armor durability mechanic. Now the amount of durability lost changes depending on the part of the armor that is struck.

Made changes to the armor piercing mechanic. Now when armor is struck by ammo at a lower level than the armor material, the chance of it being pierced is lower. The higher the armor material's level, the less likely it will be pierced.

Made changes to the kind of armor durability that is displayed on the Enemy page of Elimination Reports. Instead of showing the durability after ammo hits, it now displays the durability from before.

Character Movement fixes announced by Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes

Added a mechanic where weapons will move when characters jump.

Added a recoil control punishment that is in effect for a short period of time after jumping or sprinting.

Adjusted the amount of stamina that is used up when shooting some weapons, and added accessory mods for changing that stat.

When your arm is broken, your ergonomics and recoil control will be affected in addition to the existing negative impacts. These new negative effects cannot be managed with painkillers; the multiple effects will stack and be in effect simultaneously.

Weakened the Aim Assist effect that initiates when you jump and fire shots continuously.

When your upper-limb stamina drops below a certain point, the accuracy with which you can launch a throwable will drop.

When your upper-limb stamina drops below a certain point, the max range you can launch a throwable will decrease.

Added a burning status. When it is inflicted, it will gradually drain HP, as well as lower the ergonomics value.

After the release of Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes, when you enter the range of a Molotov cocktail, the burning buff will be triggered. It will last for the same amount of time you spent in the range of the cocktail.

Soundprints and Sound Effects

Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes announced to have added a Customize button for soundprints in the Customize Layout screen. Players can now choose whether soundprints appear at the top or bottom of the screen.

Fixes & Improvements

Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes promised to have Improved the characters' aiming animation.

Improved the animation for characters when they go from standing to crouching, and from crouching to standing.

The Arena Breakout season 4 patch notes has also improved the animation for characters when they open and close doors and loot items.

Improved the rules for elimination attributions. Now, if an enemy is eliminated again after being defeated, the player who landed the final blow will be recognized at the eliminator, while other squad players who dealt damage will be seen as assists.

Improved how bullet holes strike Elimination Reports. Diamond-shaped holes are made from double hits to the body, gray holes are from damage caused by other people, and orange holes are from damage caused by Eliminators.

Improved the camera animation of some weapons when they are fired.

Improved the recommended build screen that appears on the Customized Layout page, to increase convenience.

Fixed the visual error that appeared when the 2x Tactical Sight was equipped.

Fixed the Elimination Report bug that resulted in the bullet holes appearing in the wrong place.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Arena Breakout-related articles

Arena Breakout season 3 updates || Arena Breakout TV Station guide || Arena Breakout beginner's guide