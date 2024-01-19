Arena Breakout Season 3 update: New map, weapons, and more

Level Infinite released the Arena Breakout Season 3 update on January 19, 2024. This Enter the Vault-themed patch is set to uplift the title's reputation and has brought fresh features, such as a new TV Station map, gear, modes, and many events. The game's matchmaking was paused on January 18 at 11:00 pm (UTC+0), and its server was down on January 19 between 12:00 am and 9:00 am (UTC+0) so the patch could be incorporated.

You can update the application directly through its older version. However, due to the release's optimizations and adjustments, Android Lite and Taiwan's Android users must go to the Google Play Store to download the fresh file. This article discusses everything you need to know about the Arena Breakout Season 3 update.

The Arena Breakout Season 3 update is here

Expand Tweet

Here are the fresh features of the Arena Breakout Season 3 update:

1) New story: Warring Factions stage

In Operation Breach, Kurt's squad will drop decoders across the TV Station, and you can find gold microchips in computers on all maps. To complete this mission, collect the decoders and microchips. This will also reveal the opening time for the new area on the TV Station's second floor.

2) New map: TV Station

The new TV Station has been introduced in the Arena Breakout Season 3 update. It features three bosses who can appear in groups or alone as well. Also, White Wolf Squad and Blackgold Universal soldiers will appear on it.

3) New weapons

In the update, faction-exclusive weapons, FAMAS assault rifles (5.56x45mm) and Groza (9x39mm) have been introduced. Other new weapons featured in the patch are AR AUG, which uses 5.56x45mm rounds, and SG Suomi. The latter employs 9x19mm ammo.

4) New equipment

Expand Tweet

A modified gun shield, capable of blocking players from frontal incoming fires, has been introduced for RPK.

5) Other new content

Players can now choose between Colom or Tevila factions in the Warring Factions series of events. Also, new faction contacts, missions, and stores are available in the update. Below is the other new content in this patch:

Season Store: Challenge Tokens can be used to receive the White Wolf Squad exclusive outfit, card, and title.

Challenge Tokens can be used to receive the White Wolf Squad exclusive outfit, card, and title. Battle Pass: You can get a Blackgold Universal Avatar Frame, Blackgold Combat Suit Mask, Goggles, Large Expansion Box, and many other rare items by unlocking the advanced battle pass.

6) New event: Special Air Drop

Across the Farm, Valley, Northridge, and Port maps (including Lockdown Zones), various special airdrops will appear. These drops can contain the materials required to craft helmets in the Onotos Premium event, such as Blueprints, Steel Plates, and Ingots. This event will begin on January 19, 2024, and last until January 31, 2024.

7) Season 3 Weekend Celebration: Weekly Free Koen

Completing missions from Thursday to Sunday will yield 50,000 Koen, and the missions' progress will reset every Monday at 5:00 am (UTC+0).