Arena Breakout Season 3 Enter the Vault update introduces faction-based challenges, new map, and more

The Arena Breakout Season 3 Enter the Vault update is available for all users on iOS and Android as developer MoreFun Studios has introduced brand new content for the players to stay engaged. In this unique mode, players will be taking sides and choosing between Blackgold Universal and White Wild Squad. To celebrate the occasion of the new release, a new trailer is also available, showcasing the main highlights.

Since winning 2023's Mobile Game of the Year, MoreFun Studios has consistently released new updates to keep things fresh. Arena Breakout Season 3 Enter the Vault update is the latest addition to many such content that has kept the community engaged. The update, now live, will enable players to not only engage in high-intensity team-based action but they could also win different rewards.

What is the Arena Breakout Season 3 Enter the Vault update?

The latest mode will have players choose between the two available factions. Once done, they will fight for their selected faction on the TV Station map. With the help of new weapons, players will have to take on three new bosses as part of the event and engage in team-based warfare. The main objective is to breach into the vault and come out unscathed with classified intel.

Not only will players have to breach the vault, but they will be required to do so before their opponents. Three challenges will lie in their way in the form of Kurt, Rolf, and Bernard. However, the players will also have help from a new range of arsenal that will add to the available firepower.

New Arena Breakout Season 3 Enter the Vault update weapons

Players will be able to choose between new guns (Image via MoreFun Studios)

The new TV station mode is designed in a way that encourages combat, and players will be able to use the likes of Groza, FAMAS, the AUG, and the Suomi SMG to clear what lies ahead of them.

That said, the bosses will be trying to prevent them from getting on the elevator that allows them to move closer to the vault. Hence, it becomes necessary for players to communicate and coordinate with each other to increase their chances of success.