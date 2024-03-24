Arena Breakout beginners guide: Best tips and tricks

The recently released Level Infinite's Arena Breakout is gaining decent popularity among gamers across the globe. What makes this next-gen tactical FPS game such a hit is its first-of-its-kind extraction looter shooter mechanic that revolutionizes war simulation on mobile. Moreover, it features decently realistic graphics and other in-game mechanics, making for immersive, action-packed gameplay.

You can also choose a faction before heading to the battleground in Arena Breakout, team up with friends to face different bosses and experience intense battles on various maps/modes.

Since the title was recently released, many new players are still joining, and they may require a little help to master its different aspects. Moreover, it has many confusing mechanics owing to its realistic gameplay, and this article will explain them and discuss a few tips and tricks.

Guide for beginners to get better in Arena Breakout

1) Familiarize yourself with maps

If you're a newbie in the title, you should focus on familiarizing yourself with the game's different maps instead of getting into hardcore battles. Remember, the game is about surviving and making it to the extraction point with as much loot as possible.

2) Always carry the appropriate amount of painkillers

Level Infinite has meticulously created health mechanics in the title: instead of featuring a health bar, it featured health percentages for different body parts.

For instance, if your arms' HP runs out, your movements will get slower when you change mags. To counter such issues, always carry the appropriate amount of painkillers.

3) Keep an eye over stamina bars

Another tip for playing Arena Breakout is to keep an eye on your legs and arms stamina. As mentioned, the developer has filled the game with minute details; hence, stay attentive to the stamina bars of these body parts, as failing to do so will result in slow movement speed and difficulty in landing accurate shots.

4) Learn inventory management

Good inventory management is another crucial aspect of Arena Breakout, and without this, you may face difficulty coping with the title's competition and performing successful raids.

The inventory system in the title basically works like a puzzle-solving mechanic, featuring numerous blocks representing space in your backpack. To fill it efficiently, figure out where you should place your resources to make the most of the available space, and to understand this, you should invest the appropriate time in practicing.

5) Weapon system

Unlike other battle-royale titles, Arena Breakout requires players to manually fill their mag with bullets, adding to its realistic gameplay. This may lead to your elimination during a gunfight if you run out of bullets. Counter such issues by carrying additional mag in your inventory.

Note that consider keeping this extra mag in your chest rigs rather than the backpack, as during intense gunfights, you'll need to reload as quickly as possible, which won't happen if you keep them in the same.

Check out the link to learn about the Arena Breakout Season 3 "Enter the Vault" update.