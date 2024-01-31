Arena Breakout TV station guide: How to reach the 2nd floor

A few weeks earlier, Level Infinite released the Arena Breakout TV Station map with the Enter the Vault-themed Season 3 update. Like Lockdown Zones and the Armory, the TV Station is a large indoor map and, as claimed by the developer, is one of the toughest regions in the Dark Zone. Moreover, entering it requires a whopping 80,000 Equipment values and an entry fee worth 12,000 Koen.

The entry fee for the TV station may look high, but the loot offered on the map makes it worthwhile. That said, acquiring these resources isn't easy, as multiple powerful bosses appear in groups and solo on the map. Furthermore, the TV Station is filled with Militants equipped with high-tier weapons and armor, making it even harder to grab the enticing resources.

This article discusses how you can raid the Arena Breakout TV Station map and discover your way to its second floor, a place filled with precious resources.

Arena Breakout TV Station map explored

The Arena Breakout TV Station is divided into six main areas: Warehouse, Photography, Central Control, Office, Requirements area, and Logistics. Note that the Central Control area has the most premium resources in the entire TV Station and is filled with multiple safes in its different sections. However, considering the area is frequented by bosses, it's among the most dangerous places on the map.

The Warehouse and the Set-Up area, on the other hand, are stocked with substantial amounts of weapon crates, accessories, and computers. Other areas, such as Photography and Office, require keys to trespass and feature safes that have many precious resources.

For medical supplies, you can visit the Logistic Area and Parking Lot. However, some places in these areas also require keys to be unlocked.

How to reach the Arena Breakout TV Station's 2nd floor

Eight stairs are available in the different sections of the TV Station's first floor, including three in the Office Area, one each in the Requirement, Photography, and Set-Up Areas, and the last two in the Warehouse Area. The safest way to reach the second floor is via the stairs in the Requirement Area, opposite the Central Control Area's Door 2.

The best way to reach the second floor is by spreading out and reaching the floor via different routes. However, these stairs are frequented by Blackgold mercenaries, so stay cautious on your way if you don't wish to be ambushed.

Additionally, there are 12 Spawn Points on the TV Station's first floor. Those who spawn in the southern section of the map, including the Warehouse, Logistic Area, Requirement Area, and Office Area, should immediately rush toward the Central Control Area and carry out the loot. Other players should stay around their Spawn Point and safely loot if the situation hasn't escalated.

