Arena Breakout Season 4 update: release date, new weapons and more

Level Infinite will release the Arena Breakout Season 4 update on April 11, 2024. To drum up the gaming community, the developer has released a sneak peek on its official website and is currently conducting Into the Fog of War, featuring multiple events that mark the end of the ongoing season. These events include the S3 Season Sprint, Northridge Wraith & operation Foxtrot, and Egg Hunt.

The sneak peek released on the site unveils what the developer has in store for the Arena Breakout Season 4 update, and this article will further discuss these.

Arena Breakout Season 4 update's sneak peek explored

The Arena Breakout Season 4 update will incorporate many changes, as shown below:

1) Valley Refresh

Norteno Court: The developer has revamped the RV camp and added Norteno Court and areas around it.

Port: The developer has enlarged the Port and intensified its surroundings and the amount of available loot.

Small Factory: Like the Port, the Small Factory has also been enlarged, allowing players to explore more in the region.

2) New Weapons

T951: The update will feature the T951 AR, known for its high stability and accuracy.

Caliber: 5.8x42 mm

T03: The T03 will be a fresh addition to the title, known for its flexibility in every situation.

Caliber: 5.8x42 mm

Bizon: The SMG Bizon will be another weapon introduced in the upcoming update. It is known for its high accuracy and capacity.

Caliber: 9x19 mm

TS5: An SMG, the TS5 is portable, has low recoil, and high ergonomics.

Caliber: 9x19 mm

3) New Gear

PM-R Type (Level 4) - 16-space capacity: The PM-R is a lightweight vest with high-quality chest rigs.

Al Regulation (Level 4) - Space Capacity: This armor is made for special operation units and has various tactical slots to facilitate multiple equipment stability and defense performance.

4) New Collaboration and event

The Arena Breakout Season 4 update will feature a fresh, Bruce Lee time-limited collaboration. However, the developer hasn't revealed any other information about this collaboration in the sneak peek.

Other time-limited events that await in the upcoming update are,

Splash Party: Send well-wishes to friends by splashing them.

Send well-wishes to friends by splashing them. Sakura Festival: Eat a dango and know your fortune.

Eat a dango and know your fortune. Northridge Isolation Blockade: A time-limited difficult isolation mode will be released.

Things to know before the Arena Breakout Season 4 update

With the beginning of the new season, Arena Breakout Season 3 will end on April 11, 2024, implying there will be a reset in players' seasonal stats, and they will be demoted from their acquired ranks.

Besides all this, the Battle Pass will be reset once the S3 expires. However, the items obtained from the pass will be retained. Also, season points accumulated in the old season will be lost if you don't use them before April 11, 2024.

