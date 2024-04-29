Arena Breakout Infinite test maps revealed

Level Infinite has officially revealed Arena Breakout Infinite test maps for the game's closed beta test. The closed beta will reportedly feature two maps which are Farm and Valley. The beta test for the game is set to commence on May 8, 2024, and will be playable on PC/Steam. However, it is important to note that players require beta keys to enter the closed beta, and the number of slots for the test is limited.

The article provides an overview of the Arena Breakout Infinite test maps and what players can expect from their release.

Everything there is to know about the Arena Breakout Infinite test maps reveal

Many players appear excited with the Arena Breakout Infinite test maps reveal. The closed beta test will bring forth two fresh maps which are speculated to be included when the game is released globally. With that said, let's see what the two maps offer.

1) Farm

The Farm map revealed in Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta test (Image via @ArenaBreakoutPC on X)

The Farm is the first map that will be featured in the Arena Breakout Infinite beta test. It is part of the Arbor town point of interest located in the Onotos Mountain Pass which is pivotal to Kamona's agricultural production.

Kamona is a self-sustained island nation where the events surrounding Arena Breakout Infinite occur. The map area is elongated with a main road running through it, and buildings distributed along it. The central Motel on the map is the core area of the farm and the boss' stronghold.

2) Valley

The Valley map revealed in Arena Breakout Infinite Closed Beta Test (Image via @ArenaBreakoutPC on X)

The Valley is the second map that will be featured in the Arena Breakout Infinite beta test. It is snuggled by the Floranpino Sea and is a scenic vacation area with high terrain around the edges and lower in the center. The southern area of this map, known as Beach Villa, is enclosed by a bay that forms a cozy and secure space for the gang leader to store their valuables.

Situated on the modest hills in the heart of the valley is Noan Courtyard, an area used for gatherings. Meanwhile, a discreet Small Factory can be found nestled at the base of the northern mountains, casting a long shadow over the entire valley to invite exploration.

As mentioned, the developers have officially revealed that the aforementioned maps will be available in the closed beta test and have also stated that more information regarding these maps will be revealed soon. The Arena Breakout Infinite test maps were also featured in Arena Breakout, the game's mobile version.

