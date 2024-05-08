How to fix the login issue in Arena Breakout Infinite

Arena Breakout Infinite Closed Beta is currently live. However, some players are unable to log in to the game. Fortunately, developers have taken note of the issue and have shared a workaround to fix the issue. The error usually occurs when the user registers on the official ABI website and uses the email verification method to sign up.

Then, when they try to log into the game via the launcher with the same set of IDs and passwords, they are unable to, resulting in them being unable to play the game altogether. The secret to fixing it is simple and the developers have shown how.

That said, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the official method to fix the login issue in Arena Breakout Infinite.

Please note that this is the official workaround for the moment.

Guide to fixing the login issue in Arena Breakout Infinite

The fix for the Arena Breakout Infinite login issue is pretty straightforward and all it requires you to do is reset your password from the game's launcher. Here is how you can do so:

First, open the game's launcher.

Click on the 'Forgot Password' link located just above the login button.

Now enter the email address that you used on the game's website to sign up and click 'Send Mail'.

Next, open your email account and find the verification code from the game. Please refresh your inbox and check your spam folder if you don't see the verification code. In case you do not receive the email, it is advised to retry after a few minutes.

Then, copy this verification code and paste it into the launcher, and click 'OK'.

Now, enter a new password and finally select OK.

That is all there is to it. Now, go back to the Arena launcher and log in to the game using the email ID and the new password you just set. This should allow you to get into the game without any hassle.

The Arena Breakout Infinite is currently in a closed beta stage and hence issues like these are quite expected. Fortunately, the developers have been active and addressing the issues as soon as they pop up.

Developers will soon update their launcher and website to resolve the issue completely. Hence, if the problem prevails even after implementing this fix, it is advised to contact the game's official support team for further assistance or simply head over to their Discord server for instant support on the issue.

