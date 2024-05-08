Arena Breakout Infinite PC minimum and recommended system requirements

Arena Breakout Infinite's closed beta is live, and players must know the minimum and recommended system requirements to ensure smooth gameplay on their PCs. The developers have released the official requirements and assured players that optimization efforts will continue until the global release, expanding compatibility with more devices.

Read on to learn about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game.

What are the official PC system requirements for Arena Breakout Infinite? Minimum and recommended

Minimum and recommended system requirements for Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Steam)

After receiving much love from the mobile gaming community, the popular mobile shooter title Arena Breakout Infinite is expanding to PC. The first closed beta went live on May 8, 2024, at 2 am UTC. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for running the game on your PC.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-9700 or Ryzen 7 3700X

Core i7-9700 or Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5600 XT or Arc A580

GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5600 XT or Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-10700KF or Ryzen 7 3700X

Core i7-10700KF or Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

GeForce RTX 2080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

How to register and download Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta

As the game is currently in closed beta, you won't be able to directly register and download the game from the game's official website or Steam. To do so, you must first register and qualify for the beta or have a Steam Key to gain access. Follow these steps if you are qualified for the closed beta or have a Steam Key:

Official Website: (arenabreakoutinfinite.com)

Visit the Arena Breakout Infinite website and log in using your credentials. Check if you have the beta qualification. If you are qualified, select the Download button. Download the Game Launcher. Open the Game Launcher. Log in with your registered account. Download the game and enjoy.

Steam (Beta Key)

Check your email to confirm if you've received a key for Arena Breakout: Infinite Closed Beta. If you have one, go to the official website. Locate the Key tab at the top part of the page. Enter the Steam Key to download the game from the Steam. Go to your Steam App and select the Games tab. From the dropdown menu, select the Activate a Product on Steam. Enter your Steam Key. Locate the Arena Breakout Infinite from your Library. Install the Game and enjoy.

