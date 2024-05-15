How to complete Personal Package mission in Arena Breakout Infinite

The Personal Package mission in Arena Breakout Infinite is a task given to you by Evita. It requires you to find a special Envelope in the game. Over the course of your playthrough in Level Infinite's shooter, you will have to complete many such missions in order to to level up and unlock better firearms, equipment, contracts, and vendors.

This Arena Breakout Infinite guide explains how you can complete the Personal Package mission.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

A detailed guide to completing Personal Package mission in Arena Breakout Infinite

The Personal Package task map location (Image via Level Infinite)

To start the Personal Package mission in Arena Breakout Infinite, land on the Farm map. The task location is in the Artificial Lake on the northwest side of the map. Once you get there, you will find a small wooden boat. When you get into the vessel, you will find an envelope hidden beneath the boat seat.

Read more: Arena Breakout PC closed beta test: How to pre-register, and more

To complete the mission, all you need to do is return the envelope safely to Evita. It is recommended to keep the envelope in a safe container to prevent loss even after death.

To safely return the envelope, run to the nearest extraction point. Once you extract the envelope successfully, go to the mission menu and click on Personal Package. Upon hitting Personal Package, you will find the Deliver option, which will complete the mission.

Rewards after successful completion of Arena Breakout Infinite's Personal Package mission

Personal Package mission rewards (Image via Level Infinite)

After the successful completion of every mission in Arena Breakout Infinite, you will be rewarded with items that help you progress further in the game.

For the Personal Package mission, the rewards are as follows:

2000 EXP

7500 Koen

This concludes everything you need to know regarding how to complete the Personal Package mission in Arena Breakout Infinite.

Check out more Arena Breakout Infinite articles here: