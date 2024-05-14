All extraction points in Arena Breakout Infinite

Arena Breakout Infinite, MoreFun Studios' latest free-to-play extraction shooter, is in closed beta. Since its release on Steam, FPS fans are having a blast. The shooter requires players to loot, secure their belongings, and escape from the map via certain extraction points. Finding the ideal points might be difficult as the game's hardcore playstyle tests your skill. Hence, knowing all the locations to extract safely with the loot you've gathered through the raids.

This article provides all the extraction points in Arena Breakout Infinite and how they work.

What are the extraction points in Arena Breakout Infinite?

Arena Breakout Infinite extraction points (Image via MoreFun Studios)

The extraction points in Arena Breakout Infinite are specific places where you can go and exit the game with the loot you've gathered. The primary rule to extract is to reach there and stay for a few seconds before the time runs out, or some other players eliminate you.

Right now, the game is in closed beta, and players can access two maps in Arena Breakout Infinite. Each map has eight separate extraction points; they're filled with red smoke so you can notice them from a distance.

However, you can't be extracted with your loot from all eight points. Some have specific conditions, while others have chance-based extraction. Based on the type, the game lets players choose how they want to be extracted. The Fixed/Free extractions always come with a cost, as other players might be waiting for you. Here are all the types of extractions that you can choose in Arena Breakout Infinite Closed Beta:

Fixed Extraction Points : These places will always appear on the opposite side of your spawn locations, and they will stay as long as you are in the game or the time runs out. The Fixed points will be marked as green on the map.

: These places will always appear on the opposite side of your spawn locations, and they will stay as long as you are in the game or the time runs out. The Fixed points will be marked as green on the map. Chance-based Extraction : The availability of places is pretty random. If you're not lucky when you get there, they are possibly closed, and you won't be able to be extracted.

: The availability of places is pretty random. If you're not lucky when you get there, they are possibly closed, and you won't be able to be extracted. Conditional Extraction: Usually, they appear close to your spawn location. However, to extract from here, you'd be required to use in-game currency. That will open the gates.

All extraction points on the Farm map in Arena Breakout Infinite

Here are all the extraction points on the Farm map:

Outpost – Fixed

– Fixed Boulder Wall – Fixed

– Fixed Path to Restricted Area – Fixed

– Fixed Highway – Fixed

– Fixed Artificial Lake – Chance-based

– Chance-based Path to Northridge – Chance-based

– Chance-based Hunter’s Path – Conditional: You can extract without a backpack equipped

– Conditional: You can extract without a backpack equipped Southern Blockade – Conditional: Pay 2,000 koen

All extraction points on the Valley map in Arena Breakout Infinite

Here is every extraction point on the Valley map in Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta:

Northeast Road – Fixed

– Fixed Northwest Road – Fixed

– Fixed Beachhead Positions – Chance-based

– Chance-based Port – Chance-based

– Chance-based Pino Radio Station – Chance-based

– Chance-based Forest Cabin Shelter – Conditional: you can extract with a Forest Cabin Key

– Conditional: you can extract with a Forest Cabin Key Beach Villa Helipad – Conditional: You can extract with two Dogtags

– Conditional: You can extract with two Dogtags Noan Courtyard – Conditional: You can extract with a Safety Cord

