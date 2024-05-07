Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta release date and time for all regions

The closed beta release date for Arena Breakout Infinite is around the corner. After being a long-time hit on mobile, it's finally coming to PC. While the game is yet to have an official release date, players who've received a closed beta key can participate and play the game's early build for a short period.

Read on to learn about the release date and time for Arena Breakout Infinite.

When will the Arena Breakout Infinite close beta be released?

The Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta will officially commence on May 8, 2:00 AM (UTC +0). Players who have received a key can hop onto the server at the same time or its equivalent time in other regions.

Pacific Time (PT): May 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM

May 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT): May 7, 2024, at 8:00 PM

May 7, 2024, at 8:00 PM Central Time (CT): May 7, 2024, at 9:00 PM

May 7, 2024, at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET): May 7, 2024, at 10:00 PM

May 7, 2024, at 10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): May 8, 2024, at 2:00 AM

May 8, 2024, at 2:00 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 8, 2024, at 4:00 AM

May 8, 2024, at 4:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET): May 8, 2024, at 5:00 AM

May 8, 2024, at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): May 8, 2024, at 7:30 AM

May 8, 2024, at 7:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): May 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM

May 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): May 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM

May 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): May 8, 2024, at 12:00 PM

May 8, 2024, at 12:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM

What is Arena Breakout Infinite?

Developed by MoreFun Studios, Arena Breakout Infinite is an extraction-based first-person tactical shooter that gives players an immersive battlefield experience. Right now, the game will only be available on PC via Steam and its official website.

Arena Breakout is already a massively popular franchise on mobile, and the FPS community has been clamoring for a PC version for a long time. However, the upcoming title is not just a PC port of the mobile version. According to the developers, the game will have massive immersion, including real-time lighting and 360-degree spatial sound effects. Furthermore, players would also be able to access a large array of weapons and attachments in this extraction shooter.

Is Arena Breakout Infinite free to play?

Arena Breakout Infinite will be completely free to play upon its launch on PC. The developers have also assured the game will have a dedicated anti-cheat system with the launch.

