Is Arena Breakout coming to PC?

Released on July 2023, Level Infinite's Arena Breakout is a next-generation extraction first-person looter-shooter title set in the Kamona region, a fictional war-torn region. Here, you must raid, face off opponents, and make away with as high-stake loot as possible. Due to the title's exceptionally realistic graphics, visuals, and war-simulation mechanics, it became a big worldwide hit.

Since Arena Breakout is an FPS game, it delivers an excellent war-simulation gaming experience, leaving many players wondering what it would be like to play it on a big screen. Moreover, observing the title's success, the developer has decided to release it on PC, and this article will further discuss everything you need to know about the same.

Everything you need to know about Arena Breakout PC

Level Infinite is set to release Arena Breakout on PC, and to accomplish this, it will conduct a closed beta test to check the new variant's reception among the players and iron out rough edges.

However, note that only a handful of players will receive access to the closed beta test, which will be released in early May, as per the recent social media post released by the developer.

You can pre-register for the test on the title's official website to have a glimpse of the new variant.

Follow this step-by-step guide to pre-register for the closed beta test:

Step 1: Head to the official website of the title.

Head to the official website of the title. Step 2: Head to the Home Page.

Head to the Home Page. Step 3: Click on the Beta Signup icon.

Click on the icon. Step 4: Enter your email address and verification code.

Completing these steps will register your name for the closed beta test. If you get lucky, you will receive an entrance code for the test. Note that the closed beta test will be released once the registration process ends, which will occur in early May.

Following the closed beta test, the PC variant will be released on Steam and the official website. However, no specific dates have been revealed regarding the new variant's release. So, follow the title's official social media handles as well as Sportskeeda to stay updated regarding any fresh information.

What to expect from Arena Breakout PC?

Like the mobile variant, the Arena Breakout PC will deliver unique and realistic weapon customization options, warfare simulation, and a gripping FPS gaming experience. You can gather your squad in the title, perform raids in the Dark Zone, and reach the extraction point with as much high-stake loot as possible.

Moreover, the game offers over 500 weapon equipment to fine-tune your firearm's performance in different ranges.

Besides, unlike other battle royale titles, Arena Breakout features a health bar for every body part, determining your stamina and movement speed, adding to the realistic gaming experience the game is known for.

