Arena Breakout Infinite Season System: Ranks, objective rewards, and season store

With the release of Early Access on August 13, 2024, Morefun Studios has introduced the Arena Breakout Infinite Season system, including ranks, exclusive objective rewards, and a season store. Players can get their hands on exclusive items upon reaching certain ranks. The exclusive items contain several rare items, titles, and gold keys.

This article will explore all ranks alongside mentioning the objective rewards and content inside the season store in Arena Breakout Infinite Early Access.

All Ranks in Arena Breakout Infinite Early Access Season System

Arena Breakout Infinite Early Access’ ranked are distributed in seven categories, ranging from Rookie to Legend. Moreover, the individual tiers are distributed into three divisions, III being the lowest and I being the highest.

Criteria

Players must reach Level 10 to unlock the Ranked section alongside three maps (Valley, Farm, and Armory). Meanwhile, they have to complete ranked matches to witness some progression and get promoted to the next tier.

Below is a detailed breakdown of Arena Breakout Infinite Early Access Season System ranks:

Rookie III

Rookie II

Rookie I

Vanguard III

Vanguard II

Vanguard I

Elite III

Elite II

Elite I

Expert III

Expert II

Expert I

Master III

Master II

Master I

Ace III

Ace II

Ace I

Legend III

Legend II

Legend I

All Rank Objective Rewards in Arena Breakout Infinite Early Access

Alongside Ranks, developers from Morefun Studios are also providing a few Objective Rewards associated with ranks. These include a few exclusive cases, gold keys, and a ranked title.

Here’s a quick rundown of the objective rewards:

Vanguard

Elite

Expert

Rank Key Gift Box

Ace

S0 SpecOps

All Season Store Items in ABI Early Access

Players can get their hands on some exclusive Store items after spending ABI Challenge Tokens. Here’s a list:

Reinforced Case

Universal Key

Rare Items

How to earn Rank Points

Earning Rank points in Arena Breakout Infinite is quite straightforward work. As discussed, players must reach level 10 to access Ranked. Upon unlocking rank, they should turn on the Rank Points activation section to get Rank Points alongside Challenge Tokens.

Before entering the ranked phase, players must remember a few points:

Players get rank points by killing AI enemies and other players on the server.

The higher the level of the opposition player and AI enemies, the more they’ll get rank points.

Getting exclusive and higher-value loots will result in more rank points.

If they fail to extract from any server, they’ll lose a certain amount of points based on their ranks.

For more news, guides, and other content related to Morefun Studio’s immersive extraction shooter, check out Sportskeeda’s FPS section.

