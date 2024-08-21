Is Arena Breakout Infinite coming to consoles?

The devs at Morefun Studios have confirmed that Arena Breakout Infinite is coming to consoles. However, they have yet to mention the specific consoles supporting the realistic extraction shooter title. Console players were eagerly awaiting this announcement.

Moreover, the devs have specifically mentioned that Arena Breakout Infinite is not going to be crossplay-compatible. As a result, PC and console players can’t queue up in the same lobby.

Keeping that in mind, this article will shed some light on its availability across different platforms.

Note: Some parts of the article are speculative.

Is Arena Breakout Infinite coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S? Possibilities explored

Earlier at Gamescom 2024, Morefun Studios addressed the topic of console release. The developers explained they have a console release planned for Arena Breakout Infinite. Meanwhile, they’ve recently confirmed that they’re going to release the realistic extraction shooter title on several consoles. As a result, it’s highly likely that they’re going to target the popular PlayStation and Xbox consoles for their upcoming release.

As mentioned previously, they have yet to mention the specific console availability regarding Arena Breakout Infinite. However, we speculate that they will surely target the newer generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for their initial release. There’s also a slight chance they will release the title on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One too.

In my opinion, there’s a possibility for Morefun Studios to target the Nintendo Switch’s player base also since Vigor is already available on the market.

Other announcements regarding Arena Breakout Infinite

Amid the announcement of the future console release, devs at Morefun Studios have addressed some pivotal topics at Gamescom 2024. Issues like the potential PvE or offline mode, accusations of being a pay-to-win model, and other important factors. According to the developers, they are not planning to implement any PvE mode.

They have mentioned one of the biggest changes upcoming in the title. With the implementation of F.A.C.U.L AI, they’re taking on the traditional way of communication players used to perform with the in-game bots. According to the Tech Demo trailer, in-game ally bots can now understand complex commands. Moreover, the devs have promised to bring a plethora of new content alongside the game’s full release announcement at the end of 2024.

