5 best tips for beginners in Escape from Tarkov

The best tip for beginners in Escape from Tarkov will allow new players to navigate the harsh and unforgiving nature of the title. This first-person extraction shooter title developed by Battlestate Games, has quite a steep learning curve. This is why many players tend to keep a distance unless they're given some assistance. Those who start playing the game on their own will have to spend a decent amount of time learning the mechanics and fully enjoy the experience.

This guide lists some tips that can help beginners in Escape from Tarkov.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Top tips for beginners in Escape from Tarkov

Here are the 5 best tips that beginners should keep in mind while playing Escape from Tarkov:

1) Learn the map layouts

The map selection screen (Image via Battlestate Games)

One major problem you will face in Escape from Tarkov is navigating through the maps. Since the game doesn’t help with knowing their current location, you must resort to memory and map knowledge. Therefore, memorizing all the maps as fast as you can will help you navigate each map the game offers.

Moreover, to know the map, its loot spawns, and more, use the layout maps on Tarkov Wiki.

2) Unlock the Flea Market quickly

The Flea Market (Image via Battlestate Games)

The Flea market is an essential part of Escape from Tarkov as it allows players to purchase or sell various items such as medical supplies, bullets/ammo, weapons, and magazines. Since the Flea Market unlocks after you hit Level 15, you must complete various quests to gain enough XP to reach that level.

Additionally, you can eliminate Scavs and PMCs to gain XP after each raid.

3) Always stock up on supplies

The Traders tab (Image via Battlestate Games)

Another thing you should do is stock up on armor, medical supplies, painkillers, and more. Since there is a restriction on how many items you can purchase from the Traders, purchase them as soon as you can when they refresh each time. This will help you over time as you won’t run out of supplies while playing for a long time.

While you can purchase the various supplies from the Flea Market, the price of each product might be a little higher than the Trader. So, purchase them from the Traders every time they refresh.

4) Master the basics of the game

CALOK-B hemostatic applicator (Image via Battlestate Games)

As mentioned, Escape from Tarkov's steep learning curve makes it a bit unapproachable. You have to familiarize yourself with several healing items, bullets, weapons, armor, and more.

When it comes to healing, keep an eye out on aspects such as your limbs and Bleeding effect. If your limbs get blacked out, you'll have to perform surgery with a Surgery Kit or a CMS to get them back to normal.

Moving onto the Bleeding effect, there is a chance of getting inflicted with either Light or Heavy Bleeding or even a Fracture when you get shot or hit. To ensure you're not bleeding and constantly losing your HP, patch yourself with bandages, Esmarch, or CALOK-B, depending on the inflicted Bleeding effect.

5) Level up your Traders and complete Tasks

The Tasks tab (Image via Battlestate Games)

One of the most essential tips when you just started playing Escape from Tarkov is to quickly level up your Trader levels and unlock various attachments by completing Tasks. Tasks are usually given out by various Traders, such as Prapor, Therapist, Skier, Peacekeeper, Mechanic, Rugman, Jager, and Ref.

Completing a Task from one of these Traders will grant you some Roubles, various items, and more importantly Trader Reputation, each of which you must level up.

