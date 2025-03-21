Hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896 are characters that players can recruit and equip at the beginning of the game. They are classified under two types: standard and Legendary. While the former are free to access, the latter ones require certain criteria to unlock.
Each Hunter has a different loadout consisting of weapons, tools, traits, and consumables. As you progress through your hunting journey, you must select a hunter, and whether you can retain them or lose access depends on your victory.
This article highlights all hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All standard hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896
Standard hunters, both males and females, can be equipped at the initial stage of the game from the recruitment tab. You will be given a choice of four Hunters, each with a tier number mentioned. Each Hunter has a different loadout and appearance. Tier 1 hunters can be recruited for free, while the other three tiers require Hunt Dollars (in-game currency) to access.
Read more: What is long ammo in Hunt Showdown?
The main difference between the different tiers is their health bar, which is divided into two parts: smaller chunks (25 hitpoints) and bigger chunks (50 hitpoints). Notably, after Rank 11, if a hunter dies, you lose both the character and their equipment permanently. Here’s a list of all the standard hunters in the game:
All Legendary hunters in Hunt Showdown 1886
Legendary Hunters are locked by default and can be accessed by prestiging, accomplishing trials, and earning blood bonds. Players who purchase the DLC pack will have access to Legendary hunters from the beginning. Some of them are exclusively available for certain events or as Twitch drops.
Check out: Does Hunt Showdown 1896 have crossplay?
Recruiting some legendaries requires Hunt Dollars, which you can obtain by looting enemy hunters' dead bodies, collecting world items, or earning Bounty from Accolades. Here’s a list of all Legendary Hunters:
- Bad Hand
- Biatatá
- Billy Story
- Burnt Marshall
- Butcher's Cleaver
- Cain
- Captain Laffite
- Carcass Gunrunner
- Cardinal Rain
- Carter
- Coal Bearer
- Daughter of Decay
- Dead Blessing
- Deckhand
- Devil's Advocate
- Dire Wolf
- False Saint
- Felis
- Gar
- Hail Mary
- Hawkshaw Jack
- Hayalî
- Iron Bark
- Kill Buyer
- Llorona's Heir
- Lonely Howl
- Lulu
- Hail Mary
- Hawkshaw Jack
- Hayalî
- Iron Bark
- Kill Buyer
- Llorona's Heir
- Lonely Howl
- Lulu
- Luna Wolf
- Luz Mala
- Mama Maye
- Marshall Brewer
- Monroe
- North Star
- Ochenkov's Widow
- Perchta: Dawn
- Perchta: Dusk
- Plague Doctor
- Private Eye
- Redshirt
- Redneck
- Scaramuccia
- Scourge: Midian
- Scourge: Morrigan
- Sgt.Bridgewater
- Sheriff Hardin
- Sofia
- Steel Eyed
- Teche Wraith
- The Archaeologist
- The Beast Hunter
- The Beekeeper
- The Black Coat
- The Bone Doctor
- The Bone Mason
- The Concubine
- The Conspirator
- The Drowned Kid
- The Drowned Rat
- The Exile
- The Fang Shearer
- The Gunslinger
- The Headsman
- The Hornback
- The Infected
- The Kid
- The Miko
- The Moorhound
- The Mountain Man
- The Night Acolyte
- The Night Seer
- The Penitent
- The Phantom
- The Prescient
- The Prodigal Daughter
- The Rat
- The Reaper
- The Reptilian
- The Researcher
- The Revenant
- The Reverend
- The Ronin
- The Scaled Ward
- The Scarecrow
- The Skinflint
- The Skinned
- The Sovereign
- The Spirited
- The Third Son
- The Turncoat
- The Viper: Onset
- The Viper: Rise
- The Viper: Surge
- The Viper: Frenzy
- The Waldmann
- The Wayfarer
- The Wayward Helmsman
- The Witch Hunter
- Thirteenth Mate
- Umpire's Bane
- Weird Sister
- Worm Bite
- Zhong Kui
Check out the links below for more such articles:
- Hunt Showdown teases something big may arrive
- Is Hunt: Showdown available on Xbox Game Pass?
- How to get throwing spear in Hunt Showdown
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.