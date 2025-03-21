Hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896 are characters that players can recruit and equip at the beginning of the game. They are classified under two types: standard and Legendary. While the former are free to access, the latter ones require certain criteria to unlock.

Ad

Each Hunter has a different loadout consisting of weapons, tools, traits, and consumables. As you progress through your hunting journey, you must select a hunter, and whether you can retain them or lose access depends on your victory.

This article highlights all hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896.

All standard hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896

Standard hunters, both males and females, can be equipped at the initial stage of the game from the recruitment tab. You will be given a choice of four Hunters, each with a tier number mentioned. Each Hunter has a different loadout and appearance. Tier 1 hunters can be recruited for free, while the other three tiers require Hunt Dollars (in-game currency) to access.

Ad

Trending

A still of the title's gameplay (Image via Crytek)

Read more: What is long ammo in Hunt Showdown?

Ad

The main difference between the different tiers is their health bar, which is divided into two parts: smaller chunks (25 hitpoints) and bigger chunks (50 hitpoints). Notably, after Rank 11, if a hunter dies, you lose both the character and their equipment permanently. Here’s a list of all the standard hunters in the game:

Male Female Abel Adaira Abraham Adan Adam Agathe Adrien Agnes Aesir Alexine Alan Alice Albert Alison Albrecht Alma Aldric Amanda Alex Amarante Alfons Ambrosine Alfred Amelia Alister Amelie Alois Amy Alrik Angela Ancil Angelina André Anice Angus Anna Annaduff Anne Annar Apolline Antoine Arlene Archibald Armina Argus Ashley Atworth Ashlyn August Astrid Baldur Barbara Baptiste Beatrice Barclay Bernadine Barnabas Berta Basil Betty Beauvais Bonnie Benedict Brenda Benedikt Brigitte Bertram Briona Bertrand Britt Bill Cadi Bjorn Caitrin Blaine Carol Blayze Casey Boyce Catherine Branigan Cathy Butch Catline Calvagh Cecilia Carmine Channelle Carolus Channelle Cearnaigh Charlise Charly Charlotte Chris Christine Christopher Claire Clifford Clara Clint Clarice Clyde Claudette Cody Clementina Cole Colina Conlan Conradina Cooper Constance Corin Dana Corvin Daniella Cuinn Darchelle Darcy Davinia David Deana Davis Debby Denholm Deborah Deston Denise Didier Devany Diondre Diane Donoven Donna Drew Dorothea Duarcan Dorothy Duff Edina Dugald Edith Dunn Edmunda Duval Eila Edgar Elcie Edlin Eleanor Edric Elfriede Edward Elisabeth Eilif Elise Elliot Elizabeth Emil Ellen Emmet Else Enzo Emily Eric Emlyn Erich Emma Erik Ennis Erland Erin Ernst Erna Ervin Eshne Evander Estelle Ewan Esther Eyvind Evalina Fabrice Evanna Fabroni Eveleen Ferdinand Eveline Fergal Fia Ferrand Fianait Finley Fiona Flyn Florence Foley Francine Francis Freya Franco Frieda Francois Gabriela Frank Gail Frans Gavinia Franz Gemma Friedrich Gertrud Fritz Gilbertine Gaetan Gina Garth Glynna Garvin Grace Gary Griswalde Gauthier Gudrun Gavin Gustava Gawen Hannah Georg Harriet George Hartlyn Gerald Hedwig Gerome Helena Gillean Helene Gladwyn Helga Godfrey Henni Gofraidh Hertha Graham Hillary Gregor Ingrid Gustav Iris Guy Irmgard Gyles Isobel Hadrian Isolde Hallbjorn Ivie Hank Iwona Hans Jane Hansel Janet Harford Jaqueline Harry Jean Hartley Jeanne Heinrich Jeannie Heinz Jen Helmer Jenessa Henning Jessica Henrik Jill Henry Johanna Herbert Joseline Hjalmar Josephine Horace Josey Horst Kaethe Hugh Kaitlinn Hunfried Kara Ingelbert Karin Jack Kassidi James Katharina Jaques Kathleen Jason Kathy Jens Katrine Jesse Kayleigh Jim Keeva Joe Kiana Johann Kimberly John Kirsten Josef Klara Joseph Kristina Jovan Kysa Jules Laura Kaiden Lena Kalen Lieselotte Karl Lilly Keagan Linda Keely Lindsay Kelion Lindsey Ken Lisa Kenneth Liv Kevin Loralee Kevis Lorna Kirk Loulou Kinnon Louise Kit Lucille Klaus Luise Klemens Lydia Konner Lylia Kristian Lynn Kurt Mabbina Lafayette Madeleine Lamont Madeline Lars Maggy Laurence Maja Leary Malin Leidolf Mallory Leif Margaret Leonard Maria Leroy Marie Leverett Marineth Lorne Marlena Lucas Marquisha Ludwig Marsha Luke Martha Maddix Mary Magnus Matilda Marcel Maude Marquis Megan Maurice Mia Max Mikaela Maxwell Minna Meinrad Missy Miles Monique Mitch Nadine Montaigu Nancy Munroe Natalie Murdoch Nessa Nally Nina Neal Nisse Nelse Noirin Nigel Norah Nils Odeline Oakden Olga Oberon Olivia Olaf Pamela Oscar Patricia Oskar Paula Oswin Pauline Otto Peggy Pascal Priscilla Paul Rachel Pearce Robena Pherson Rosa Philippe Rose Pierre Ruth Quaid Samantha Quin Sharon Quentin Shannon Rafael Shawna Ragnar Sheena Ramsay Sigrid Reinhart Silana Remi Solaine Richard Solange Rikard Stacy Robert Stephanie Roderick Sue Rolf Susan Romain Susanna Ronnie Tabita Ross Taina Royd Tanya Rudolf Tara Rupert Terese Rutger Teresia Sebastien Thora Seth Tina Shayne Tira Shey Tracy Siegfried Ula Sigurd Ulrika Simson Ursula Spencer Vanessa Stanley Victoria Stefan Victorina Steven Virginia Stevyn Viveca Stoddard Wallis Sven Wilhelmine Tavis Yvonna Terry Zaira Thiery Zoé Tiarchnach

Timothy

Toissint

Tor

Torborg

Torrans

Tremain

Tristian

Tyrel

Valdemar

Vallois

Verddun

Victor

Walter

Wallace

Waylin

Welburn

Wilbert

Wildon

Wilfred

Wilhelm

William

Wilmarr

Wolfrick

Woody

Worden



Ad

All Legendary hunters in Hunt Showdown 1886

Legendary Hunters are locked by default and can be accessed by prestiging, accomplishing trials, and earning blood bonds. Players who purchase the DLC pack will have access to Legendary hunters from the beginning. Some of them are exclusively available for certain events or as Twitch drops.

Check out: Does Hunt Showdown 1896 have crossplay?

Recruiting some legendaries requires Hunt Dollars, which you can obtain by looting enemy hunters' dead bodies, collecting world items, or earning Bounty from Accolades. Here’s a list of all Legendary Hunters:

Ad

Three Legendary hunters (Image via Crytek)

Bad Hand

Biatatá

Billy Story

Burnt Marshall

Butcher's Cleaver

Cain

Captain Laffite

Carcass Gunrunner

Cardinal Rain

Carter

Coal Bearer

Daughter of Decay

Dead Blessing

Deckhand

Devil's Advocate

Dire Wolf

False Saint

Felis

Gar

Hail Mary

Hawkshaw Jack

Hayalî

Iron Bark

Kill Buyer

Llorona's Heir

Lonely Howl

Lulu

Hail Mary

Hawkshaw Jack

Hayalî

Iron Bark

Kill Buyer

Llorona's Heir

Lonely Howl

Lulu

Luna Wolf

Luz Mala

Mama Maye

Marshall Brewer

Monroe

North Star

Ochenkov's Widow

Perchta: Dawn

Perchta: Dusk

Plague Doctor

Private Eye

Redshirt

Redneck

Scaramuccia

Scourge: Midian

Scourge: Morrigan

Sgt.Bridgewater

Sheriff Hardin

Sofia

Steel Eyed

Teche Wraith

The Archaeologist

The Beast Hunter

The Beekeeper

The Black Coat

The Bone Doctor

The Bone Mason

The Concubine

The Conspirator

The Drowned Kid

The Drowned Rat

The Exile

The Fang Shearer

The Gunslinger

The Headsman

The Hornback

The Infected

The Kid

The Miko

The Moorhound

The Mountain Man

The Night Acolyte

The Night Seer

The Penitent

The Phantom

The Prescient

The Prodigal Daughter

The Rat

The Reaper

The Reptilian

The Researcher

The Revenant

The Reverend

The Ronin

The Scaled Ward

The Scarecrow

The Skinflint

The Skinned

The Sovereign

The Spirited

The Third Son

The Turncoat

The Viper: Onset

The Viper: Rise

The Viper: Surge

The Viper: Frenzy

The Waldmann

The Wayfarer

The Wayward Helmsman

The Witch Hunter

Thirteenth Mate

Umpire's Bane

Weird Sister

Worm Bite

Zhong Kui

Ad

Check out the links below for more such articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.