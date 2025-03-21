All hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Mar 21, 2025 10:27 GMT
Here are all the hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896 (Image via Crytek)
Here are all the hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896 (Image via Crytek)

Hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896 are characters that players can recruit and equip at the beginning of the game. They are classified under two types: standard and Legendary. While the former are free to access, the latter ones require certain criteria to unlock.

Each Hunter has a different loadout consisting of weapons, tools, traits, and consumables. As you progress through your hunting journey, you must select a hunter, and whether you can retain them or lose access depends on your victory.

This article highlights all hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896.

All standard hunters in Hunt Showdown 1896

Standard hunters, both males and females, can be equipped at the initial stage of the game from the recruitment tab. You will be given a choice of four Hunters, each with a tier number mentioned. Each Hunter has a different loadout and appearance. Tier 1 hunters can be recruited for free, while the other three tiers require Hunt Dollars (in-game currency) to access.

A still of the title&#039;s gameplay (Image via Crytek)
A still of the title's gameplay (Image via Crytek)

The main difference between the different tiers is their health bar, which is divided into two parts: smaller chunks (25 hitpoints) and bigger chunks (50 hitpoints). Notably, after Rank 11, if a hunter dies, you lose both the character and their equipment permanently. Here’s a list of all the standard hunters in the game:

Male

Female

Abel

Adaira

Abraham

Adan

Adam

Agathe

Adrien

Agnes

Aesir

Alexine

Alan

Alice

Albert

Alison

Albrecht

Alma

Aldric

Amanda

Alex

Amarante

Alfons

Ambrosine

Alfred

Amelia

Alister

Amelie

Alois

Amy

Alrik

Angela

Ancil

Angelina

André

Anice

Angus

Anna

Annaduff

Anne

Annar

Apolline

Antoine

Arlene

Archibald

Armina

Argus

Ashley

Atworth

Ashlyn

August

Astrid

Baldur

Barbara

Baptiste

Beatrice

Barclay

Bernadine

Barnabas

Berta

Basil

Betty

Beauvais

Bonnie

Benedict

Brenda

Benedikt

Brigitte

Bertram

Briona

Bertrand

Britt

Bill

Cadi

Bjorn

Caitrin

Blaine

Carol

Blayze

Casey

Boyce

Catherine

Branigan

Cathy

Butch

Catline

Calvagh

Cecilia

Carmine

Channelle

Carolus

Channelle

Cearnaigh

Charlise

Charly

Charlotte

Chris

Christine

Christopher

Claire

Clifford

Clara

Clint

Clarice

Clyde

Claudette

Cody

Clementina

Cole

Colina

Conlan

Conradina

Cooper

Constance

Corin

Dana

Corvin

Daniella

Cuinn

Darchelle

Darcy

Davinia

David

Deana

Davis

Debby

Denholm

Deborah

Deston

Denise

Didier

Devany

Diondre

Diane

Donoven

Donna

Drew

Dorothea

Duarcan

Dorothy

Duff

Edina

Dugald

Edith

Dunn

Edmunda

Duval

Eila

Edgar

Elcie

Edlin

Eleanor

Edric

Elfriede

Edward

Elisabeth

Eilif

Elise

Elliot

Elizabeth

Emil

Ellen

Emmet

Else

Enzo

Emily

Eric

Emlyn

Erich

Emma

Erik

Ennis

Erland

Erin

Ernst

Erna

Ervin

Eshne

Evander

Estelle

Ewan

Esther

Eyvind

Evalina

Fabrice

Evanna

Fabroni

Eveleen

Ferdinand

Eveline

Fergal

Fia

Ferrand

Fianait

Finley

Fiona

Flyn

Florence

Foley

Francine

Francis

Freya

Franco

Frieda

Francois

Gabriela

Frank

Gail

Frans

Gavinia

Franz

Gemma

Friedrich

Gertrud

Fritz

Gilbertine

Gaetan

Gina

Garth

Glynna

Garvin

Grace

Gary

Griswalde

Gauthier

Gudrun

Gavin

Gustava

Gawen

Hannah

Georg

Harriet

George

Hartlyn

Gerald

Hedwig

Gerome

Helena

Gillean

Helene

Gladwyn

Helga

Godfrey

Henni

Gofraidh

Hertha

Graham

Hillary

Gregor

Ingrid

Gustav

Iris

Guy

Irmgard

Gyles

Isobel

Hadrian

Isolde

Hallbjorn

Ivie

Hank

Iwona

Hans

Jane

Hansel

Janet

Harford

Jaqueline

Harry

Jean

Hartley

Jeanne

Heinrich

Jeannie

Heinz

Jen

Helmer

Jenessa

Henning

Jessica

Henrik

Jill

Henry

Johanna

Herbert

Joseline

Hjalmar

Josephine

Horace

Josey

Horst

Kaethe

Hugh

Kaitlinn

Hunfried

Kara

Ingelbert

Karin

Jack

Kassidi

James

Katharina

Jaques

Kathleen

Jason

Kathy

Jens

Katrine

Jesse

Kayleigh

Jim

Keeva

Joe

Kiana

Johann

Kimberly

John

Kirsten

Josef

Klara

Joseph

Kristina

Jovan

Kysa

Jules

Laura

Kaiden

Lena

Kalen

Lieselotte

Karl

Lilly

Keagan

Linda

Keely

Lindsay

Kelion

Lindsey

Ken

Lisa

Kenneth

Liv

Kevin

Loralee

Kevis

Lorna

Kirk

Loulou

Kinnon

Louise

Kit

Lucille

Klaus

Luise

Klemens

Lydia

Konner

Lylia

Kristian

Lynn

Kurt

Mabbina

Lafayette

Madeleine

Lamont

Madeline

Lars

Maggy

Laurence

Maja

Leary

Malin

Leidolf

Mallory

Leif

Margaret

Leonard

Maria

Leroy

Marie

Leverett

Marineth

Lorne

Marlena

Lucas

Marquisha

Ludwig

Marsha

Luke

Martha

Maddix

Mary

Magnus

Matilda

Marcel

Maude

Marquis

Megan

Maurice

Mia

Max

Mikaela

Maxwell

Minna

Meinrad

Missy

Miles

Monique

Mitch

Nadine

Montaigu

Nancy

Munroe

Natalie

Murdoch

Nessa

Nally

Nina

Neal

Nisse

Nelse

Noirin

Nigel

Norah

Nils

Odeline

Oakden

Olga

Oberon

Olivia

Olaf

Pamela

Oscar

Patricia

Oskar

Paula

Oswin

Pauline

Otto

Peggy

Pascal

Priscilla

Paul

Rachel

Pearce

Robena

Pherson

Rosa

Philippe

Rose

Pierre

Ruth

Quaid

Samantha

Quin

Sharon

Quentin

Shannon

Rafael

Shawna

Ragnar

Sheena

Ramsay

Sigrid

Reinhart

Silana

Remi

Solaine

Richard

Solange

Rikard

Stacy

Robert

Stephanie

Roderick

Sue

Rolf

Susan

Romain

Susanna

Ronnie

Tabita

Ross

Taina

Royd

Tanya

Rudolf

Tara

Rupert

Terese

Rutger

Teresia

Sebastien

Thora

Seth

Tina

Shayne

Tira

Shey

Tracy

Siegfried

Ula

Sigurd

Ulrika

Simson

Ursula

Spencer

Vanessa

Stanley

Victoria

Stefan

Victorina

Steven

Virginia

Stevyn

Viveca

Stoddard

Wallis

Sven

Wilhelmine

Tavis

Yvonna

Terry

Zaira

Thiery

Zoé

Tiarchnach


Timothy


Toissint


Tor


Torborg


Torrans


Tremain


Tristian


Tyrel


Valdemar


Vallois


Verddun


Victor


Walter


Wallace


Waylin


Welburn


Wilbert


Wildon


Wilfred


Wilhelm


William


Wilmarr


Wolfrick


Woody


Worden


All Legendary hunters in Hunt Showdown 1886

Legendary Hunters are locked by default and can be accessed by prestiging, accomplishing trials, and earning blood bonds. Players who purchase the DLC pack will have access to Legendary hunters from the beginning. Some of them are exclusively available for certain events or as Twitch drops.

Recruiting some legendaries requires Hunt Dollars, which you can obtain by looting enemy hunters' dead bodies, collecting world items, or earning Bounty from Accolades. Here’s a list of all Legendary Hunters:

Three Legendary hunters (Image via Crytek)
Three Legendary hunters (Image via Crytek)
  • Bad Hand
  • Biatatá
  • Billy Story
  • Burnt Marshall
  • Butcher's Cleaver
  • Cain
  • Captain Laffite
  • Carcass Gunrunner
  • Cardinal Rain
  • Carter
  • Coal Bearer
  • Daughter of Decay
  • Dead Blessing
  • Deckhand
  • Devil's Advocate
  • Dire Wolf
  • False Saint
  • Felis
  • Gar
  • Luna Wolf
  • Luz Mala
  • Mama Maye
  • Marshall Brewer
  • Monroe
  • North Star
  • Ochenkov's Widow
  • Perchta: Dawn
  • Perchta: Dusk
  • Plague Doctor
  • Private Eye
  • Redshirt
  • Redneck
  • Scaramuccia
  • Scourge: Midian
  • Scourge: Morrigan
  • Sgt.Bridgewater
  • Sheriff Hardin
  • Sofia
  • Steel Eyed
  • Teche Wraith
  • The Archaeologist
  • The Beast Hunter
  • The Beekeeper
  • The Black Coat
  • The Bone Doctor
  • The Bone Mason
  • The Concubine
  • The Conspirator
  • The Drowned Kid
  • The Drowned Rat
  • The Exile
  • The Fang Shearer
  • The Gunslinger
  • The Headsman
  • The Hornback
  • The Infected
  • The Kid
  • The Miko
  • The Moorhound
  • The Mountain Man
  • The Night Acolyte
  • The Night Seer
  • The Penitent
  • The Phantom
  • The Prescient
  • The Prodigal Daughter
  • The Rat
  • The Reaper
  • The Reptilian
  • The Researcher
  • The Revenant
  • The Reverend
  • The Ronin
  • The Scaled Ward
  • The Scarecrow
  • The Skinflint
  • The Skinned
  • The Sovereign
  • The Spirited
  • The Third Son
  • The Turncoat
  • The Viper: Onset
  • The Viper: Rise
  • The Viper: Surge
  • The Viper: Frenzy
  • The Waldmann
  • The Wayfarer
  • The Wayward Helmsman
  • The Witch Hunter
  • Thirteenth Mate
  • Umpire's Bane
  • Weird Sister
  • Worm Bite
  • Zhong Kui
Edition:
English
हिन्दी