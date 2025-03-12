Hunt Showdown teases something big may arrive

With Post Malone’s Murder Circus event now behind us, Hunt: Showdown has settled back into its usual routine with Bounty Hunt as the main mode and Bounty Clash making weekend appearances. But just when things seemed to calm down, Crytek dropped a cryptic teaser. The developers shared an eerie message, hinting at something big coming to the game and sparking theories ranging from a new event or boss fight to a potential map overhaul or major story expansion.

Ad

As Crytek recently stated its focus would be on improving performance and fixing bugs throughout 2025, this sudden tease has players wondering whether the studio is shifting its priorities back to delivering new content.

Here's everything we know so far about this upcoming change.

Hunt Showdown teases potentially big change in Cryptic’s new mysterious teaser

Crytek’s official Hunt: Showdown Twitter account recently posted a short but intriguing message:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alongside this text was an ominous image showing what appeared to be fungal growths and strange markings, leading fans to immediately begin piecing together theories about what it could mean. Some think this could hint at a major gameplay event, while others believe it might introduce new enemies or even a complete shift in the game’s setting.

Also read: 5 underrated FPS games that you should play

This teaser is particularly interesting because it comes shortly after Crytek assured players that 2025 would primarily focus on performance improvements and quality-of-life updates. The developers had hinted that new content and events would take a backseat for a while, making this sudden tease even more surprising.

Ad

One of the most popular ideas is that Crytek is preparing to introduce a brand-new PvE boss. Hunt: Showdown has always had terrifying monsters roaming its maps, from the Butcher to Scrapbeak, and this teaser could set the stage for another horrific creature. The wording in the teaser suggests something “awakening,” which could mean an ancient or long-dormant force will make its presence known.

The image attached to the teaser features growths that resemble fungi or spores, leading some fans to speculate that Crytek could be drawing inspiration from games like The Last of Us. While an actual crossover seems unlikely, the event could introduce mutated enemies, infected hunters, or some form of supernatural plague spreading through the world.

Ad

Crytek hasn't disclosed any other details regarding this anticipated event. Based on prior updates, players should anticipate additional information to be released in the coming weeks, though, perhaps in the form of a new trailer or developer blog post.

Read more: 7 best FPS games like Call of Duty you need to play in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.