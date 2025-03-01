If you're a fan of intense multiplayer shooters with a horror twist, you've probably heard of Hunt: Showdown. Developed by Crytek, this game throws players into a dark, monster-infested world where survival depends on skill and strategy. With its growing player base, many have been wondering: Is Hunt: Showdown available on Xbox Game Pass? Fortunately, for Xbox players — Hunt: Showdown 1896 officially landed on Xbox Game Pass on December 12, 2024.

If you're subscribed to Game Pass and own an Xbox Series X|S, you can jump in and start hunting without paying anything extra. However, if you are an Xbox One user, then you are out of luck. The Game Pass version is only optimized for next-gen hardware, meaning older consoles won’t be able to run it.

Hunt: Showdown is available on Xbox Game Pass

The Hunt: Showdown 1896 version on Game Pass includes the base game and some additional content, though it doesn’t come with every DLC released over the years. That said, Game Pass players still get to experience the heart-pounding action and take part in events like Post Malone’s Murder Circus, which brings fresh challenges and rewards.

Hunt: Showdown was originally available on Xbox One, but the Game Pass version is exclusive to Xbox Series X|S. Some players have tried cloud gaming as a workaround, but results are mixed. If you're still on Xbox One, your best bet is to upgrade to a next-gen console.

How to play Hunt: Showdown on Xbox Game Pass

If you’re ready to dive in, here’s how you can download the game:

Fire up your Xbox Series X|S and head to the Xbox Game Pass app.

Search for Hunt: Showdown 1896 in the Game Pass library.

After selecting Install, wait for the download to finish.

Once installed, launch the game and start hunting!

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you may also be able to access the game through cloud gaming, depending on regional availability. If you’ve never played Hunt: Showdown before, now is the perfect time to try it out through Xbox Game Pass.

It’s a unique multiplayer experience that rewards patience, smart tactics, and precise shooting. Just remember — you’ll need an Xbox Series X|S to play, as Xbox One users won’t have access to the Game Pass version.

