What is long ammo in Hunt Showdown?

Long ammo in Hunt Showdown is one of the five different ammunition types, the others being Compact, Medium, Shotgun, and Special. There are currently 19 weapons in the game that can use long ammo, providing them with high damage, strong penetration, and extensive range.

This guide covers everything you need to know about long ammo in Hunt Showdown.

Details about long ammo in Hunt Showdown

Long ammo is one of the five different ammunitions in the game. There are multiple types of weapons in the game, and each of them can only use a specific type of ammo. Long ammo belongs to long-range weapons.

Long ammo can be found in yellow boxes scattered throughout the map. They possess high damage, strong penetration, and long-range, making them suitable for weapons like snipers, marksman rifles, and other similar weapons.

A still from Hunt Showdown gameplay (Image via Crytek)

The game currently has 19 different weapons that can use long ammo. They are:

Berthier Mle 1892

Caldwell Conversion Uppercut

Lebel 1886

Lebel 1886 Talon

Lebel 1886 Marksman

Martini-Henry IC1

Martini-Henry IC1 Deadeye

Martini-Henry IC1 Marksman

Martini-Henry IC1 Riposte

Mosin-Nagant M1891

Mosin-Nagant Avtomat

Mosin-Nagant M1891 Bayonet

Mosin-Nagant M1891 Sniper

Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez

Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez Drum

Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez Mace

Sparks LRR

Sparks LRR Silencer

Sparks LRR Sniper

Statistics like damage falloff, penetration falloff, and maximum distance are worth considering when using ammo of this kind. Bullet speed depends on the weapon itself rather than the ammunition type. For long ammo in Hunt Showdown, the maximum distance is 500m. As far as damage falloff is concerned, long ammo does the least damage after the 300m range.

This covers everything you need to know about long ammo in the game. In brief, it is essentially the ammo required to use long-range weapons in the game. It can be found scattered anywhere on the map.

