Does Hunt Showdown 1896 have crossplay?

Hunt Showdown 1896 only offers partial crossplay between different consoles, while there is no crossplay option between PC and console players. This has been the case since the game launched on August 27, 2019, and is not set to change anytime soon.

The game is a first-person extraction shooter developed and published by Crytek. It is a multiplayer title that also supports co-op play, but there is no crossplay feature between PC and console users as of now. The title's crossplay feature is not explained properly in-game, which might be a bit misleading for users.

Hence, here's everything you need to know about crossplayability in the game.

Is crossplay available in Hunt Showdown 1896?

Although there is an in-game feature for crossplay, it is a bit more complicated than expected. The game offers crossplay between consoles of the same brand. For example, a PS5 user and a PS4 user can send invites to each other and participate in the matchmaking together. The same goes for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players. However, a PlayStation player and an Xbox user have no direct crossplay option between them.

A still from Hunt Showdown 1896 (Image via Crytek)

It is important to note that PlayStation and Xbox players can still be placed in the same lobby through random matchmaking if the in-game feature for crossplay is turned on. It is just that they are not allowed to send invites and create parties between themselves.

For PC and console players, however, crossplay is strictly not available. Moreover, the game also does not support cross-progression and cross-save features, meaning your progress is only saved on the platform you are playing the game on, and will not be carried over from console to PC or vice-versa.

The crossplay experience in Hunt Showdown 1896 is far from perfect. Although you get a larger pool for faster and more accurate matchmaking, players have often complained about server issues leading to them turning off the feature completely.

This covers everything there is to know about crossplay in Hunt Showdown 1896. It is highly advisable to try out the feature personally and check if it suits your preferred playstyle or not.

