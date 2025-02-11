How to get throwing spear in Hunt Showdown

The throwing spear in Hunt Showdown is one of the newer additions that hunters can acquire. Unlike a typical consumable, this tool will refill for free after a successful extraction and can be picked up and reused. This is similar to how throwing knives and throwing axes can be retrieved for use later.
Throwing spears in Hunt Showdown were added with Update 1.16.2 and feature long-range and damage stats. In this article, we shall shed some light on how players will be able to acquire the spear in Hunt Showdown, its stats, and more.
Throwing spear in Hunt Showdown: How to acquire
Often regarded as the strongest tool in the game that can also replace your melee weapon, the throwing spear in Hunt Showdown can be unlocked via Bloodline progression.
Players can farm experience points to level up their bloodline, and once they reach level 33 (which requires 15800 experience points), the throwing spear is unlocked. This tool costs 150 Hunt Dollars and is a Silent Light Bleed weapon.
A two-handed melee tool that is well optimized for accurate throwing, players can equip a throwing spear by default and two with the Frontiersman trait that is unlocked at Bloodline progression level 57 (which requires 39800 experience points).
Throwing spear in Hunt Showdown: Tool's statistics
Loved by players in PvP, the throwing spear tool has some strong damage and range stats. It can take a huge chunk out of any hunter's health bar in almost all ranges and excels against bosses. However, with high damage stats come high stamina usage. Here are all the stats for the throwing spear in Hunt Showdown:
- Damage - 200
- Drop Range - 10
- Spread - 5
- Muzzle Velocity - 40
- Throw Range - 160
- Melee Damage - 70
- Heavy Melee Damage - 147
- Light Stamina cost - 34
- Heavy Stamina cost - 55
- Throw Stamina cost - 34
Similar to other throwables in the game, the throwing spear tool in Hunt Showdown is highlighted in Dark Sight, which improves visibility. Additionally, the Silent Killer trait helps players reduce the sound produced when utilizing the throwing spear for melee hits.
This concludes our coverage of the throwing spear in Hunt Showdown and its requirements, damage stats, range, and stamina usage.
